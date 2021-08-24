Cancel
GM Brandon Beane explains why four players were placed on the Reserve/COVID list

By Chris Brown
the buffalo bills
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bills were forced to place four players on the COVID-reserve list after they were deemed to be close contacts to a staff member who tested positive for COVID Tuesday. Receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Vernon Butler and Star Lotulelei were all determined to be close contacts to the staff's positive COVID case. That staff member is fully vaccinated, but under the league's protocols all four players must go through the five-day re-entry procedure, which involves daily testing.

