Lawmakers trade letters over COVID-19, wildfire emergencies

OLYMPIA — The three state legislators for Washington’s 13th District have come out against Gov. Jay Inslee’s requirement that school and government workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. State Reps. Tom Dent and Alex Ybarra and Sen. Judy Warnick signed an open letter to the governor last week, arguing against both mandatory vaccines and masks. They also say the state of emergency put in place as the pandemic took hold in March 2020 needs to be lifted, and control of health measures returned to local cities, counties, and schools.