Megan Thee Stallion Says Label Is Trying To Block Her BTS Remix

Megan Thee Stallion stars on the September/October 2021 cover of Essence, where she gives insight into her next album. The superstar Houston rapper dons her blonde pin-up hairdo on the cover, which is emblematic of her alter ego Tina Snow, who bares the same name as her second EP from 2018. She's previously described Snow in a 2018 interview as the more "raw" version of herself, and that's the very side of herself she'll be showing on her as-yet-to-be-titled sophomore album.