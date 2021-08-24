Cancel
Celebrities

Megan Thee Stallion Says Label Is Trying To Block Her BTS Remix

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Thee Stallion claims that her label is trying to block the release of her new remix of BTS’ chart-dominating K-pop hit “Butter.” According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, 1501 Certified Entertainment and its founder Carl Crawford, a former Major League Baseball player, told the rap star that the remix would be bad for her career. Megan’s claiming that that’s bullshit and the label is just attempting to shake her down by forcing her to pay them to sign off on the release.

Texas State
California State
Carl Crawford
Tory Lanez
Megan Thee Stallion
Entertainment
BTS
Remix
Celebrities
Brooklyn, NYNew Haven Register

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.
MusicComplex

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Tease “Wap” Follow-Up

A Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion reunion? Yes, please. On Saturday, the Grammy-winning rappers took to Twitter to celebrate the one-year anniversary of “Wap”—their polarizing collaborative track that was equal parts empowering and raunchy. “Wow I can’t believe wappity WAP turned one today,” Cardi wrote. “It don’t even feel...
MusicBillboard

DaBaby Raps About Getting 'Canceled' in New Freestyle Over BIA's 'Whole Lotta Money'

DaBaby jokingly calls himself a "canceled ass" following his controversial Rolling Loud set in a new freestyle over BIA's "Whole Lotta Money" on Tuesday (Aug. 24). In an accompanying video, DaBaby whips out the tissues and seems to wipe away tears while rapping, "Yeah, whole lotta n---as with Glocks and pistols/ Whole lotta hunnids in knots, they Crip blue/ N---as think I'm somewhere cryin' with tissues/ Certified, internet or not, I'll get with you."
Musicthesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New “Outta Town Freestyle”

Megan Thee Stallion is showing that she is still sharp, dropping off the new “Outta Town” Freestyle. “Was re inspired by this beat so here’s another freestyle to it,” Hot Girl Meg wrote on Twitter. The freestyle comes with a quick minute and 20-second video highlighting her rapping and dancing...
CelebritiesComplex

Lil Uzi Vert Provides Update on ‘Pink Tape’ Project

Just two months after announcing its title on Twitter, Lil Uzi Vert has shared an update on his forthcoming project, The Pink Tape. During an appearance on the blue carpet for the 18th anniversary celebration of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club, Uzi spoke with HipHopDx about his fifth mixtape. “Well, it’s going...
MusicBillboard

Megan Thee Stallion Teases That Her Next Album Is 'Aggressive' & 'Me Talking My S---'

Megan Thee Stallion stars on the September/October 2021 cover of Essence, where she gives insight into her next album. The superstar Houston rapper dons her blonde pin-up hairdo on the cover, which is emblematic of her alter ego Tina Snow, who bares the same name as her second EP from 2018. She's previously described Snow in a 2018 interview as the more "raw" version of herself, and that's the very side of herself she'll be showing on her as-yet-to-be-titled sophomore album.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Surprise! Lizzo Announces Cardi B as Feature on New Single ‘Rumors’

Lizzo has lifted the lid on the guest feature on her upcoming single ‘Rumors’ – and it’s none other than Cardi B. The ‘Truth Hurts’ chart-topper revealed the news of the seismic link-up moments ago. She trumpeted confirmation of the incoming collaboration by way of a creative video call with...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Tory Lanez Puffs On A Cigar After Court Hearing, Fans React To His Hair

Despite having a minor setback in court, Tory Lanez doesn't have a care in the world. The rapper-singer's ongoing legal troubles with peer Megan Thee Stallion landed him in court today after he stood accused of violating the restraining order set in place. Prosecutors in the case alleged that Lanez came too close to Megan when both artists performed at Rolling Loud Miami. The order states that Lanez has to stay at least 100 yards away from the Houston rapper—the equivalent of a football field.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Shmurda Confronts Fan Who Threw Water Bottle At Him

It looks like the highly anticipated return of Bobby Shmurda is in full effect. Since his release from prison earlier this year, the rapper has been popping out everywhere but we've yet to hear any new music from him. His first real post-prison show took place at Rolling Loud Festival earlier this summer.
Musicenergy941.com

Lil Nas X Is Spotify’s Most Streamed Male Rapper

Lil Nas X is celebrating ahead of his highly anticipated album, “Montero” to be released. The “Industry Baby” rapper has the most streams on Spotify with 52,318,623 monthly listeners. Lil Nas X jumped ahead of DaBaby, who currently sits at 51,749,552 monthly listens. DaBaby has suffered since going on a...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Lil Nas X Spoofs Drake’s Album Cover … With Emojis of Pregnant Men

Just hours after Drake finally, officially announced the release date for his long-awaited forthcoming “Certified Lover Boy” album — which apparently has a cover featuring several emoji-type images of pregnant women — Lil Nas X jumped in by posting a similar one for his long-awaited forthcoming “Montero” album… except with pregnant men. “MONTERO” THE ALBUM OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/M7qVwV1uOu — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 30, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) It’s just the latest move in Nas’ virtuoso social-media persona, which he spoke with Variety about for his cover story earlier this month. He’s...

