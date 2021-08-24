Family's attempt to add security for disabled dad results in thousands in fines

A family's attempt to provide added security for their elderly father resulted in thousands of dollars in fines for the disabled World War II veteran.

Joseph Mustich spends most of his days in bed.

The 96-year-old WWII veteran requires around-the-clock care, so his family said they installed a Ring doorbell camera for his safety.

The doorbell camera began a never-ending nightmare for his daughter Jo-Ann Mustich.

She soon found out the doorbell, which records video, is not allowed in Foxwood Condominiums in Pleasantville where Mustich lives.

Although it was removed in a matter of days, Mustich was fined and has been accessed late fees since it was discovered in December 2020.

Those fees and others associated with an incident with a table have now ballooned.

"Six thousand, and we tried to rectify this from the beginning, Day 1," says Jo-Ann Mustich.

Jo-Ann Mustich says management and the condos' attorney have been unresponsive.

She also shared photos of Ring doorbells throughout the complex.

News 12 went searching for answers at the Foxwood Condominiums management office and reached out to the condo's attorney but has not heard back.

Jo-Ann Mustich says she wants the late fees removed so this financial nightmare can end.