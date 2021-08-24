Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somers, NY

Somers football taps familiar face as new coach

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQ8mY_0bbikVM600

Coach Anthony DeMatteo is replacing his hall of fame father Tony DeMatteo as the Somers football team’s new coach. The younger DeMatteo is taking over after 12 years as an assistant coach.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News 12

News 12

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somers, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Taps#Hall Of Fame#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy