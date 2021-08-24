Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockland County, NY

Haitian and Hasidic neighbors in Rockland County team up to help earthquake victims

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FZHV_0bbikOQF00

Haitian and Hasidic neighbors in Rockland County are helping victims of the deadly Haiti earthquake that happened on Aug. 18.

Members of the Hasidic community in the county and beyond are shipping boxes filled with food and supplies to Haiti following the 7.2-magnitude earthquake. The natural disaster killed over 2,000 people.

“Let’s share what we got here and share it with our brothers and sisters in Haiti who are suffering from this earthquake,” says one supporter.

MORE: AFYA Foundation sends medical supplies to Haiti

The Hasidic and Haitian communities agree that world tragedies happen all the time, but it’s how people react that make a difference – and that’s why they’re pledging to lend a hand.

“We live in the village of Spring Valley. We lift together, we pray together, we mourn together, and we rejoice together. We are one…we are all Haiti today,” says legislator Aron B. Wieder.

MORE: ‘You feel sad and helpless’: Spring Valley’s Haitian population mobilizes to aid earthquake victims

Haitian American Nurses Association of Hudson Valley representative Christel-Ann Augustin says coming together for a common goal is necessary.

“Seeing everyone come together lights up my heart. Everything takes collaboration, it takes community effort seeing people from different organizations, different ethnic groups coming together helping those for a common goal,” says Augustin. “That's the most important thing to me.”

The Hasidic community is asking people to donate essential items and non-perishable food . They plan to fill two shipping containers that will be sent to Haiti on Aug. 26.

“No matter your background race or religion…to step up, contribute and join this effort we are at our best when we are united,” says Assemblymember Simcha Eichenstein.

Comments / 1

News 12

News 12

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Valley, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
Rockland County, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Non Perishable Food#Brothers And Sisters#Hasidic#Afya Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy