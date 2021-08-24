Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed A New Tight End

By Matt Audilet
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New England Patriots have picked up third-year tight end Kahale Warring off waivers from the Houston Texans, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Warring was cut by the Texans on Sunday. Selected with a third-round pick in the 2019 draft, Warring was a huge bust for the Houston franchise.

thespun.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
189K+
Followers
35K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Texans#American Football#The New England Patriots#Te Kahale Warring#Pats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Linebacker Reportedly Suffers Torn ACL, Out For 2021

New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan’s season has already come to an end. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the former second-round pick recently suffered a torn ACL in practice. This is the second time in McMillan’s career that he has suffered a torn ACL. It’s fair to assume...
Posted by
NESN

Patriots Rumors: New England Waiving QB Ahead Of Preseason Opener

Jake Dolegala’s second stint with the New England Patriots is over. The Patriots on Monday waived the 24-year-old quarterback, according to multiple reports. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus was the first to report the transaction. Dolegala, who spent most of last season on the Patriots’ practice squad, rejoined the...
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Here’s Latest On Patriots-Stephon Gilmore Contract Talks

The clock is ticking for Stephon Gilmore and the New England Patriots. Gilmore has neither practiced nor played in a preseason game since the start of training camp, due either to the quad injury he suffered last season or his ongoing contract dispute — or a combination of the two. He apparently remains a key contributor behind the scenes, fueling optimism the Patriots and the star cornerback eventually will come to an agreement.
NFLNBC Sports

Michel reacts to trade from Patriots on Instagram

Sony Michel's career with the New England Patriots came to an end Wednesday when they traded the running back to the Los Angeles Rams for two draft picks. Michel played three seasons for the Patriots after they selected him out of Georgia with the No. 32 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Breaking: The Patriots Have Released Cam Newton

The most surprising roster cut this year officially belongs to the New England Patriots. On Tuesday morning, the team parted ways with veteran quarterback Cam Newton. Jim McBride of The Boston Globe was first to report that Newton has been released. This means rookie quarterback Mac Jones will be the Week 1 starter for the Patriots.
Posted by
The Spun

Telling Details Emerge From Today’s Cam Newton Decision

The New England Patriots dropped a bombshell piece of news on Tuesday, as reports revealed that the team will release Cam Newton ahead of this afternoon’s final cut deadline. The (very brief) Newton era is over and rookie Mac Jones will start for the Patriots in Week 1. Already, additional...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New England Patriots have a good problem; two top quarterbacks

The New England Patriots have a good problem on their hands that few teams can boast of. They have two top quarterbacks to choose from in Cam Newton and Mac Jones. It is becoming increasingly obvious that both of them are starting level quarterbacks and capable of good to great things in 2021. Both are favorites in this space.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith exemplifies ‘availability’ amid durability concerns

Jonnu Smith has plenty of ability. But he’s also placed a premium on what’s become a big topic this week: avail-ability. Smith hasn’t been the most durable player during team workouts, but has impressed in his speedy returns to the practice field while remaining present as often as possible. The Patriots’ high-priced tight end missed the majority of OTAs with a hamstring injury, according to the Boston Herald, but returned for the start of mandatory minicamp. He appeared to injure his hamstring again at the start of minicamp in June, but was present and limited for the remainder of it.
NFLPats Pulpit

Patriots waive former Texans tight end Kahale Warring

The New England Patriots waived former Houston Texans tight end Kahale Warring on Friday, the organization announced. Warring, 24, had been awarded three days prior as rosters around the NFL reduced from 85 to 80 active players. The Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints also put in claims for the...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Patriots waive rookie WR Tre Nixon, who could go to practice squad

The New England Patriots have made another move toward cutting their roster to 53 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. Earlier on Monday, the Patriots reportedly released veteran safety Adrian Colbert. A short while later, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported New England is waiving 2021 seventh-round draft pick Tre Nixon. He's a candidate for the Patriots' practice squad if he clears waivers.
NBC Sports

ESPN's top 100 NFL players list includes one Patriots player

The 2021 NFL season is right around the corner, which means a lot of preseason lists and rankings are going to come out over the next two weeks. ESPN unveiled Monday its ranking of the league's top 100 players. Unsurprisingly, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the No. 1...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Cornerback

On Tuesday afternoon, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson hinted at his return to the team with a message on social media. Not long later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Willson was on a visit to Seattle and likely to sign with the team. Rapoport’s initial report was correct, and the Seahawks soon after re-signed Willson to a new deal.
Posted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).

Comments / 0

Community Policy