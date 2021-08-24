Essential workers protest mandated vaccines in Middletown

Dozens of essential workers in Middletown gathered Tuesday to protest against mandated vaccines now that more employers are requiring workers to be vaccinated to keep their jobs.

Nurses and other medical staff gathered alongside teachers, saying they refuse to be forced to get the vaccine and are prepared to be fired as a result.

They held signs, American flags and cheered cars that passed by on Route 211 in Middletown.

The protest comes as a growing number of private and public employers statewide are now requiring workers to get vaccinated.

About half of Orange County residents are fully vaccinated, which is slightly less than the state average.

The group says they aren’t anti-vaccine, but they want more time to make an informed decision for themselves without being forced.

Hospital and other medical workers are required by state law to be vaccinated, and just this week New York City announced public school teachers must also receive the vaccine.