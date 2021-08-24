6 Savvy Tips For Navigating Unexpected Travel Risks In 2021

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. By now, we all know the safest way to travel in 2021 is to get vaccinated, wear a mask, avoid crowds, and wash our hands. But what other risks should we be concerned about when traveling? We know not to flash our cash at the ATM and that a sign that says “don’t drink the water” is not merely a suggestion. But there are some things to be cautious about while traveling that may not be on your radar. From other health risks to identity theft, here are some risks you may not expect to encounter while traveling and tips for mitigating them.