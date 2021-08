It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a book worm in possession of a living space, enjoys displaying their passion for literature. After all, there are so many ways to show you’re a nerd for the written word. You can personalize furniture, accessorize a cute tote bag, or get very creative with book pages. Our whole host of Book Fetish posts are dedicated to this desire to celebrate our collective bookishness. It’s just wonderful, right? Well, I’ve got some more bookish goodness for you, and it has to do with decorative books for coffee tables!