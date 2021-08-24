Cancel
Vigo County, IN

Vigo County Education Foundation awards local teachers with over $77,000 in grants

By Local News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Education Foundation is set to host an event at 4 p.m. on Aug. 25 to award over 100 mini-grants to local educators. With more than 130 grants in total, the money given to teachers will benefit classroom enrichment opportunities. The presentation will be held at the new Vigo County School Corporation’s Central Office Building Center at 501 W. Olive Street in West Terre Haute, Ind.

