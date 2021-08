Gov. Kate Brown is sending National Guard troops to hospitals around Oregon to help frontline healthcare workers who are treating patients battling COVID-19. To start, the governor will deploy 500 National Guard members starting Aug. 20, who will help with logistics like handling materials and running equipment, along with helping with COVID-19 testing and other services. More than 20 hospitals across the state could get support from this new deployment, Brown's office announced Aug. 13. The governor will eventually deploy up to 1,500 Guard members to battle the surge. St. Charles Health System's Bend hospital was scheduled to start receiving help from about 72 Guard members as soon as Aug. 20.