I tried this lotion to protect my hands while house cleaning—and it works!
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Touching cleaning products can feel irritating or uncomfortable, even for people with healthy skin. But, for those of us with dry, sensitive, cracked, itchy, or flaky skin, daily chores can prove to be downright painful. I’ve suffered from eczema on my hands for decades.www.reviewed.com
Comments / 0