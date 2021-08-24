I tried this lotion to protect my hands while house cleaning—and it works!

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. After being cooped up in a studio apartment with my face muscles tenser, my skin duller, and my chin more in need of professional extractions than ever, I was obsessed with finding a safe facial appointment after getting my two doses of Covid-19 vaccines earlier this summer. "I need a facial," I groaned to my friends, and even though it's unusual for me to splurge on expensive appointments, I decided to book a facial at Savor Spa in New York City's West Village. Having walked past it a few times, I fully expected to find a charming spot where I would be able to lie down and relax — if anything, the thought of being able to safely enjoy a facial appointment was soothing enough. What I didn't expect was how utterly glowy my face would be the next morning, and one product is at the center of it all.