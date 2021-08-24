Cancel
Dragon Ball Super Reveals Just How Much Granolah is Like the Saiyans

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Ball Super revealed just how much Granolah is like the Saiyans with the newest chapter of the series! Ever since he was introduced as the first major foe of the Granolah the Survivor arc, Granolah himself has been fairly intriguing to see develop over the course of the chapters thus far as fans have seen just how far he's willing to go in order to enact his revenge against Freeza and the Saiyans that killed the Cerealian race decades before. But as he continues to fight against two of the remaining Saiyans, the fight is beginning to show some striking similarities.

