Charlie Watts death: Watch drummer’s final on-stage performance with the Rolling Stones

Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones’ celebrated drummer, performed on stage with the band for the final time in 2019.

The drummer died on Tuesday at the age of 80 at a hospital in London, surrounded by his family.

Watts had been a member of the Rolling Stones since 1963.

His last on-stage performance with the band took place on 30 August 2019 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

As noted by Rolling Stone, the band were originally slated to play the next day, but moved up the show as Hurricane Dorian was due to make landfall in the area.

The concert’s set list included “Start Me Up,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Dead Flowers,” “Sweet Virginia”, and “Satisfaction”, among others.

Footage of the performance, recorded by fans, can be found on YouTube.

The Miami Gardens performance was Watts’s final stage show with the band, but he also took part in a remote performance in April 2020 for the One World: Together at Home concert.

The event saw artists from around the world join remotely during the coronavirus pandemic. Watts made headlines at the time for air-drumming during his performance with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson had announced that Watts would miss the Rolling Stones’ forthcoming US tour scheduled to resume in September, as he was recovering from a medical procedure.