At 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday night, Ward Six Fire Protection was called to respond to a structure fire on Penton Road. Upon our arrival, flames were showing from the roof and windows of the home. Firefighters from Ward Six, DeQuincy, Houston River and Beauregard District 2 fire departments worked hard to extinguish the fire and were able to stop it from burning the entire structure, even though it extended into the attic and was traveling very quickly.