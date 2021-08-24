Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Marion, Western Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Marion; Western Marion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Marion County through 600 PM EDT At 526 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fort McCoy to near Silver Springs Shores. Movement was north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lynne, Weirsdale, Santos, Ocklawaha, Moss Bluff, Silver Springs Shores, Lake Weir, Belleview and Summerfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH