Kootenai Health hits December 2020 peak of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, installs larger oxygen tank

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKootenai Health say as of Tuesday, they have 91 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, matching the peak they hit in December 2020. Due to the rise in patients, and the fact that these patients require double the oxygen needed for a normal patient, they had to install a largen oxygen tank. A photo posted by Kootenai Health shows the size difference between the new and the old tank.

