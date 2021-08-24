Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Self Care As The Seasonal Blues Approach

By Amra Beganovic
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the transition from the bright rays of summer sunshine to the fall and winter, we can lose ourselves in the shuffle. The blues that come along with the seasonal changes are impossible to ignore for many of us. They signal the end of a warm summer and the beginning of the approaching bitter cold that makes us all want to hibernate. There is no one way that this can present, but some of the common complaints are a loss of interest in activities and feeling more tired than usual during the change of seasons. But can we change the negative thoughts circling around us to a positive outlook?

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Marketing Agency#Influencer Marketing#Instagram
Related
ABC Action News

Celebrate Self-Care Awareness Month

Many of us have a carefully scheduled morning routine. But our bedtime routines, not so much. At the end of a long day, it’s tempting to simply splash some water on our faces and call it a night. We all know sleep is important, but making time for a consistent nightly routine will not only allow you to make the most of your sleep, it will also help you wake up with that lit-from-within glow we’re all after.
Thrive Global

Jeanne Agius of Self-Care Journey Holistic Wellness: “Eat the rainbow”

Eat the rainbow: Focus on eating a variety of fruits and vegetables. By getting a variety of color in your diet, you’re giving your body an array of vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals to benefit your health. For example, eating red tomatoes and watermelon can help lower the risk of heart disease and certain cancers, may help reduce sun-related skin damage.
YogaThrive Global

Simple Self Care Tips For A Productive Life

Adding some self-care routines such as good sleeping habits, regular exercise helps to keep the body in check. In a study published in Energy Research & Social Science in November 2020 of nearly 150 people in Sweden who own fireplaces, people often performed fireplace routines, or “cozy fire making,” at the end of the workday to create an atmosphere of coziness and well-being. In the study, they reported associating fire with characteristics like harmony, calmness, happiness, and joy.
ScienceThrive Global

Julie Goodman: “Self Care”

Self Care: It is easy to become so immersed in the process of creating that you place self-care on the back burner. You really need mental acuity as a founder; taking a few hours off to recharge is necessary. As a part of our series about “Why We Need More...
Lifestyledistrictchronicles.com

If You’re An Libra, Do This Self-Care Routine

You often put others’ feelings before your own, Libra, and so the idea of self care, something that is done by you just for you can feel like an alien concept; you may even feel guilty. But you shouldn’t! Pouring from an empty cup isn’t possible. You need to refill your own energy and wellness before you can help anyone else, and you deserve the love, understanding, and care you so readily give to others. It’s great to create harmony around you, but you need to prioritize harmony within you, too!
Crookston Daily Times

Hospice of the Red River Valley: What is Self-care? Tips for Practicing Self-care

“When you discover something that nourishes your soul and brings you joy, care enough about yourself to make room for it in your life.” – Jean Bolen. Self-care describes anything you do to keep yourself healthy. It’s a broad term that covers many aspects of a person’s life, including physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and social well-being.
KSAT 12

3 Meditation tips to add to your self-care routine

SAN ANTONIO – There’s no doubt the past year has brought along more stress for many people. One way to help relax and relieve stress is the art of mediation. “Meditation is something that you don’t need external things to do it,” MelMarie Yoga owner Melissa Aguirre said. “There are so many benefits that have been shown through research from the physiological standpoint of what meditation can do to the body and to the brain.”
Workoutstulsapeople.com

Running as self-care

Working out with coach Jessica Sprenkel is my main (and favorite!) form of self-care. I never used to think of any exercise that way: it used to be one more stressful thing I had to force myself to do in the name of “health.” Which defeats the purpose somewhat. If something stresses you out it’s probably not ideal for overall health.
MeditationThrive Global

Self-Care Tips for Entrepreneurs

It’s a fact that many entrepreneurs are so focused on their businesses that they forget to take care of themselves. While they take pride in scaling their business, they work long hours that can really take a toll. If this sounds like you, then it’s time to take action. Working...
HealthThrive Global

3 Self-Care Tips for Busy Professionals

Are you consistently stressed out and worried? The following tips can help you learn how to feel better and decrease stress. Self-care is crucial to being able to think clearly, feel good physically, and reduce tension in your life. However, any one self-care strategy is not a one-size-fits-all solution. What works for one person may not work for someone else. After trying hundreds of different self-care strategies, here are some of my favorite ones.
EntertainmentThrive Global

Brooke Nicole Of The ‘Off Beat Self Care Show’: “Bookends”

Bookends: which I like to call your morning and evening routine. The time when you first wake up and the time when you retire for the evening should be devoted entirely for getting ready or winding down, reading books, meditating, writing in a journal, being out in nature, and most importantly device free. These bookends to your day can give you the power to regain your motivation, fulfillment, passion, and gratification.
Yogamysolluna.com

Feeling Grounded Meditation

Namaste and welcome to our Feeling Grounded Meditation. Feeling grounded has to do with being really present, right where we are in this moment, in our bodies, in the space that we happen to be in. It means that we are able to sink down past the thoughts, the mental chatter being in our heads, and we start to sink down into a deeper presence of being.
Healththepostathens.com

Self-care tips to soothe the college student soul

By setting aside time each day and sticking to a schedule that caters specifically to your needs, your mental, physical and social health will perform at its peak. Take care of yourself, you can be the best version you can possibly be everyday, as long as you set aside time to support yourself and your health. Here are nine activities to add to your self-care schedule:
MusicPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

8 Easy Habits That Can Change Your Life

Of course, we all could make changes to help us have a healthier and more fulfilling life, but trying to change too much at once can be overwhelming. Sometimes when we are trying to build good habits, we bite off more than we can chew and I end up back where we started. To make it easier to stick with new habits, it is important to start slowly with little changes that are easy to incorporate into our life. This allows us to get used to doing that task daily. Habits such as drinking a glass of water when we wake up, writing one paragraph in a journal, or reading each day. Here are 8 habits that we can incorporate into our daily routine, one at a time.
mymodernmet.com

These Mindfulness Cards Will Help You Practice Self-Care Every Day

Is your life getting too hectic? It happens to everyone, but at least there are many ways you can practice self-care and try to relax. And if you need a little extra help, Chronicle Books has condensed their best techniques into a portable deck of cards. Aptly called Mindfulness Cards,...
HealthThrive Global

How to Improve low Self-esteem With These 10 Tips

Self-esteem is, in a word, your impression of yourself and your skills. It might be extremely high, extremely low, or somewhere in the between. While we all have questions about ourselves from time to time, poor self-esteem can make you feel uneasy and unproductive. It might be a mystery, or you might be able to pinpoint a few factors influencing your self-esteem (perhaps you’re being bullied or lonely). In any case, here are some of our best self-esteem suggestions.
Weight LossRunnersWorld

After Struggling With Stress and Anxiety, This Mom Started Running for Much Needed Self-Care

Occupation: Pediatric Nurse at Stanford Children's. Off and on since I was 18 years old. As a petite woman, I have always struggled with maintaining my weight in a comfortable and consistent zone. A few pounds in either direction can mean my clothes no longer fit, and I feel uncomfortable in my own skin. After the birth of my daughter, I was up 50 pounds and felt awful. None of my pre-pregnancy clothes fit. I had to keep wearing my maternity clothes, and my back and joints hurt nearly all the time. Running at this time was very unpleasant because my knees would start hurting almost immediately after I started running.
FitnessMassage Mag.com

Self-Care of the Shoulder with Active Isolated Stretching

Massage therapists tend to bend over clients, using a lot of forward movements of the arms. Active Isolated Stretching resets the body, reminding us of what it feels like to be upright with good erect posture. It is one thing to understand the mechanism of an injury in theory, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy