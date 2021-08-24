Self Care As The Seasonal Blues Approach
Throughout the transition from the bright rays of summer sunshine to the fall and winter, we can lose ourselves in the shuffle. The blues that come along with the seasonal changes are impossible to ignore for many of us. They signal the end of a warm summer and the beginning of the approaching bitter cold that makes us all want to hibernate. There is no one way that this can present, but some of the common complaints are a loss of interest in activities and feeling more tired than usual during the change of seasons. But can we change the negative thoughts circling around us to a positive outlook?thriveglobal.com
