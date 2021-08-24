Watertown Board of Health orders face coverings indoors beginning Aug. 25
The Watertown Board of Health has issued an order mandating the wearing of face coverings indoors throughout Watertown for all persons at all times when inside public spaces or private spaces open to the public beginning Aug. 25. Cases of Covid -19 have been increasing in the unvaccinated and vaccinated populations, especially the Delta variant that spreads rapidly and has significant health effects.www.wickedlocal.com
Comments / 4