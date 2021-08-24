Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Top 4 Common Mistakes Educational Leaders Make

By Carlos Osvaldo Cortez
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Education is becoming increasingly politicized as divisive policies such as Critical Race Theory and Covid procedures are explored. It is up to our educational leaders to make sure that the correct supports and policies are in place for students to learn and grow. For this reason, the job of our educational leaders affects outcomes that will drive the future of our nation.Here are the top 4 mistakes that educational leaders make in local schools and communities.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Volunteers#Critical Race Theory#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Educationdistrictadministration.com

5 important ed-tech lessons schools are learning from the pandemic

The kinds of devices that are distributed to students matter just as much as getting those devices into their hands. That’s a major lesson that educators learned during the COVID shift to online and hybrid learning, says Liz Kolb, a clinical associate professor of education technology at the University of Michigan’s School of Education.
Family Relationshipsmedinacountylife.com

Lessons from Expert Educators

Tips from experienced teachers for new and aspiring educators. (Family Features) Each school year offers exciting opportunities for little learners to discover and explore new topics, make friends and master new skills. While much of the focus is on families during the back-to-school season, it’s also an important time for educators, especially those who are working with young children or are just starting their careers.
Mental HealtheSchool Online

9 social-emotional learning tips to take into this school year

Following the 2020-2021 school year, educators can look back with pride–and exhaustion–on all we have learned. We have learned to teach in brand new modalities like remote and hybrid learning, foster more student independence, and adapt instruction to a huge variety of learning needs. But one of the most important...
Collegesedsurge.com

How Remote Learning Subverts Power and Privilege in Higher Education

Decolonize my syllabus, decolonize my curriculum, decolonize my classroom—for some time now, the term “decolonization” has been the buzzword around campus, as students and certain faculty demand inclusion and diversity in education. However, it seems that the pandemic has unleashed a natural decolonization process by directly challenging the exclusionary nature of the global university.
bozemanmagazine.com

Effects of Distance Learning on Students' Academic Performance and Health

When the impacts of COVID-19 hit the educational sector in full force, schools scrambled to adapt to the pandemic. They adopted a new system of learning that'd keep both students and educators safe from the virus. And this switch led to significant changes in the educational system, the most notable...
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

Letter: Why we need bilingual education

Language barriers have been left out of the media discussion around remote learning. During quarantine and school closures, English learners missed significant amounts of schooling, more so than their English-speaking peers. English learners especially struggled to navigate English-only online education, and parents struggled to help them. Children’s civil rights guarantee...
EducationThe Ledger

Students, parents must join teachers in responsibility

Now that the school year is up and running, we are beginning to settle into our new routines. Parents and students are growing accustomed to their schedules and they are finding ways to juggle homework, after school activities, and sleep. Likewise, teachers are learning the traits and characteristics of their students, and they are working to find the best ways to teach all the skills and standards for the year.
EducationeSchool Online

Catapult Learning Introduces New High-Dosage Tutoring Program To Reinforce Foundational Math And Literacy Skills For K-12 Students

Back-to-school program accelerates learning and boosts social-emotional support. August 23, 2021, PHILADELPHIA – Catapult Learning, a provider of intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in both public and nonpublic K-12 schools, today announced the availability of its new high-dosage tutoring offering, an intensive program designed to reinforce students’ foundational skills and quickly recover their unfinished learning. Debuting as students return to school, the program supports academic and social emotional growth during this critical time in their educational journey. It is uniquely designed for grades K-12 and features an acceleration approach that targets key prerequisite and grade-level standards and skills, providing a personalized plan to guide instruction and support differentiation.
EducationNews On 6

Moore Public Schools Prepares For Another Year Of In Person Learning

Moore Public Schools was the only large district in the metro to continue five days a week learning in person throughout the pandemic last year. "Last year, there was a mental health component that we had to look at and consider for our students and staff," said Robert Romines, the superintendent of Moore Public Schools.
psychologytoday.com

Challenges for Students Returning to School In-Person

The covid pandemic adversely impacted learning. Students with disabilities fared even worse. Reintroduction to in-person learning will require patience and compassion. Especially for students with ASD and those with hearing loss. Students with ASD may have to relearn how to be “in school” and students with hearing loss may need...
Kossuth County, IAAlgona Upper Des Moines

Meet the New Teachers

Editor’s note: Here are profiles on some of this year’s new teachers in the Kossuth County area. The Advance submits questions to all of the new instructors in the area each new school year, but it is up the teachers to respond if they so choose. We thank those who decided to share their insights.
EducationLaw.com

New Laws Impact Educators Regarding Students In Foster Care—How Can Attorneys Help?

Educators, families, and attorneys working together can help ensure that the education environment for a child in foster care is welcoming, safe, and productive. There are almost 30,000 Texas children in foster care, many of whom attend school. Many of these children will need an Individual Education Program (IEP), a plan tailored to meet the needs of students with physical or learning disabilities. These specially tailored supports will aid every individual child make the maximum progress they can. Because of numerous confidentiality and privacy issues and other legal requirements, the involvement of an attorney — whether that attorney represents the school or the child — may be necessary to guarantee access to these services. Teachers may find themselves at a moral crossroads as never before, based on some new Texas and Federal legislation.
expressnews.com

Preyor-Johnson: More than ever, it's critical to back teachers

A tweet by a teacher named Emily went viral Saturday: “Yesterday at active shooter training, we were told that if there was a shooting at our school, we could use our masks from the pandemic to stuff the bullet wounds of the children.”. A paramedic named Mark schooled her in...
EducationBBC

New guidance on supporting transgender pupils in schools

New guidance on supporting transgender children in schools has been published by the Scottish government. Ministers said the guidance was designed to help schools and education authorities "make decisions effectively". It also recognises the importance of "privacy and safe spaces" for girls and boys within schools. The Scottish government said...
EducationPosted by
The 74

Every Student is a 'Math Person' — These 11 Grantees Can Prove It

Last month, our nation lost one of the giants and architects of the civil rights era, as well as an icon within the mathematics community — Robert Moses. As a dedicated educator and founder of The Algebra Project, Moses worked tirelessly to advance a vision for how America’s education system could create a bridge between […]
EducationTopeka Capital-Journal

Seaman students pre-kindergarten through sixth grade must wear masks, which are recommended for older students.

Students in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth attending Seaman Unified School District 345 schools will be required to wear masks when classes start for the fall semester. Educators and staff members in those classrooms will follow the same mask protocols. Exceptions will be made for medical and behavioral reasons. Masks won't be required outdoors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy