Top 4 Common Mistakes Educational Leaders Make

Educators, families, and attorneys working together can help ensure that the education environment for a child in foster care is welcoming, safe, and productive. There are almost 30,000 Texas children in foster care, many of whom attend school. Many of these children will need an Individual Education Program (IEP), a plan tailored to meet the needs of students with physical or learning disabilities. These specially tailored supports will aid every individual child make the maximum progress they can. Because of numerous confidentiality and privacy issues and other legal requirements, the involvement of an attorney — whether that attorney represents the school or the child — may be necessary to guarantee access to these services. Teachers may find themselves at a moral crossroads as never before, based on some new Texas and Federal legislation.