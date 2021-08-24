Eternals Release Delay Reportedly Dependent on Shang-Chi Box Office Performance
The shuffling at the box office isn't over just quite yet. Tuesday afternoon, word began to spread that Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage will soon be delayed to the January 2022 date currently held by Jared Leto's Morbius. It's in that same report by Vulture that suggests some other major tentpoles could move should the box office not right itself soon, with Chloe Zhao's Eternals being used as an example.comicbook.com
