Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Eternals Release Delay Reportedly Dependent on Shang-Chi Box Office Performance

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shuffling at the box office isn't over just quite yet. Tuesday afternoon, word began to spread that Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage will soon be delayed to the January 2022 date currently held by Jared Leto's Morbius. It's in that same report by Vulture that suggests some other major tentpoles could move should the box office not right itself soon, with Chloe Zhao's Eternals being used as an example.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eternals#Movies#Sony#Vulture#Paramount#Disney#Destin#Boxoffice Pro#Twitter
Related
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...
ComicBook

Fan-Hated Marvel Movie Streaming Soon on Amazon Prime

There's absolutely no shortage of Marvel movies for fans to experience, between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and titles within other franchises. Of course, some fans think a few of these blockbusters didn't stick the landing as well as others — and it looks like one of the films in that category is soon headed to streaming. 2003's Daredevil movie is expected to be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning Wednesday, September 1st. This will give subscribers the opportunity to experience or revisit the film, which sees Ben Affleck famously portraying the Man Without Fear, in a cast that also includes Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Colin Farrell as Bullseye, and Michael Clarke Duncan as The Kingpin.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘The Matrix 4’ Gets Its Official Title And First Trailer

The Matrix is back with pretty much the only title that would have made sense after the previous sequels were titled The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix 4 shall henceforth be officially known as The Matrix Resurrections. The announcement was made at the annual CinemaCon convention in...
darkhorizons.com

Marvel’s “Shang-Chi” Early Tickets, Reaction

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” held its world premiere last night, several weeks ahead of its release on September 3rd. The title faces an uphill battle, arriving exclusively in cinemas at a time when the Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading across the globe, lockdowns and vaccine mandates are coming into effect in certain locations, and fear of sitting in indoor public spaces is on the rise.
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

The ‘Shang-Chi’ controversy, explained

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” hasn’t even hit theaters yet and it’s already drawing controversy. “Shang-Chi” has been billed as a film that will be released in movie theaters only, unlike other recent hit Hollywood films, which have been released on streaming services because of the pandemic.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

First Shang-Chi Clip Sees Simu Liu’s Marvel Character Locked In Combat

While Black Widow rewound the clock last month to show what Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff was up to between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the next two entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s film slate are centered on new characters. November will introduce the Eternals, and early next month, we’ll meet Shang-Chi. There’s just a few more weeks to go until Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ theatrical release, the movie’s first clip has been released, and it sees Simu Liu’s Marvel character fighting in an especially dangerous environment.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom 2, Shang-Chi Could Be Delayed

Fans should be prepared for the possibility that Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom 2 could be delayed, with other movies also possibly facing release date changes, maybe even Marvel's Shang-Chi. The movie theater business has yet to return, so it could be that studios are thinking of, again, pushing...
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU Fans Get Worried After Disney CEO Calls Eternals A 2022 Movie

At this stage, movie fans all over the world are used to widespread release date changes, even if more high profile titles than at any point over the last eighteen months have been coming to theaters on a regular basis. In fact, nobody was too surprised when Venom: Let There Be Carnage was shunted back another three weeks to October 15th yesterday, when the most recent trailer had tellingly omitted a specific big screen bow.
epicstream.com

The Marvels: Captain Marvel Sequel Reportedly Finds its Blue Marvel

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Captain Marvel is often regarded as one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel universe but even the seemingly invincible Carol Danvers needs some major backup especially now that Kang the Conqueror and other threats are looming in the multiverse. This is why Phase Four...
CNET

Marvel reportedly pays comic book writers just $5K for storylines used in movies

Marvel Cinematic Universe movies earn billions of dollars, so you'd think the creators of the characters and storylines they depict would be swimming in dollar bills. Not so, according to a new report from The Guardian, shining a spotlight on writers fighting to be fairly compensated by Marvel. "According to...
ComicBook

Marvel Releases New Shang-Chi Poster

The official poster for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is busy and overstuffed, with floating heads squeezed into nearly every available space on the sheet. This is nothing new for MCU posters, but it can be tiresome for fans. Fortunately, Marvel has released a new poster for Shang-Chi, this one much simpler and more focused than its predecessor, keeping the attention solely on the man whose name is in the film's title.
wegotthiscovered.com

Wanda Will Reportedly Be Almost Unstoppable In Doctor Strange 2

Kang the Conqueror may be in play as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest Avengers-level threat, but it still hasn’t been confirmed if the time traveling warlord is the most powerful character in the franchise. Having initially bestowed Captain Marvel with that honor, Kevin Feige then changed his mind and named Wanda Maximoff as top of the food chain, which became clear during the events of WandaVision.

Comments / 0

Community Policy