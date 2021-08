Accept it. As a proud person, just accepting that I couldn’t do it all was a hard task in itself. I suffered from burnout in my early 20’s because, at that age, I thought I was limitless. I thought that I could work all hours of the day and still work out, see friends, network, travel, etc. and not feel any negative effects. Don’t make the same mistake I did and ignore your body’s cry for help. Accepting that you’re burnt-out shows that you’re ready to take action towards feeling better instead of just putting your head down and trying to power through a problem that won’t go away on it’s own.