Tiffany’s Wants You to Think They Inspired a Blue Basquiat Painting

By Valentina Di Liscia
Hyperallergic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiffany & Co.’s new marketing campaign, featuring Beyoncé and Jay-Z in front of a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, truly has something for everyone. Fans of the Carters are celebrating the duo’s first appearance together in an ad, while others, perhaps unaware of the advanced stage of capitalism we are in, are horrified that a multibillion-dollar luxury retailer would use the work of a once-fringe artist to sell diamonds.

Beauty & Fashionabc11.com

Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to wear iconic Tiffany Diamond

Beyoncé has made fashion history as the first Black woman to wear the iconic 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond. The Grammy-winning performer wears the stunning piece of jewelry, which features one of the world's largest yellow diamonds, as she and her rapper husband Jay-Z become the faces of Tiffany & Co's new "About Love" campaign.
New York City, NYObserver

A Never-Before-Seen Basquiat Is the Star of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s New Tiffany’s Ad

It’s no secret that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are fans of Jean-Michel Basquiat — Jay-Z in particular has been known to name check the endlessly famous multidisciplinary artist in his lyrics — but the celebrity couple has taken their fandom to a new level with their first advertisement appearance for Tiffany & Co. In the campaign, which was made as part of Tiffany & Co.’s About Love initiative, Jay and Bey are pictured posting next to Equals Pi, a 1982 canvas by Basquiat that had previously belonged to a private collector. Although Jay and Bey have a robust personal art collection, Equals Pi is actually owned by Tiffany & Co.
thesource.com

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Catch Unwarranted Heat for Basquiat Art in Tiffany’s Campaign Teaser

The new Tiffany’s campaign teaser has the billionaire couple in the hot seat. On Monday, the jewelry company released a teaser for their upcoming ad titled “About Love,” showing the celebrity power house couple together with Beyoncé dawning a 30-million-dollar, 128-carat, yellow diamond Tiffany necklace. In doing so, Beyoncé became...
Visual ArtThe Independent

Basquiat fans question usage of artwork in Beyoncé’s new Tiffany campaign

Beyoncé and Jay-Z feature in a new campaign for Tiffany & Co. The advertisement for the luxury jeweller shows Beyoncé wearing the 128.54 carat Tiffany Diamond for their ‘About Love’ campaign. The piece has only ever been worn by three other people, including Audrey Hepburn in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’. The...
Beauty & FashionThe Drum

Ad of the Day: Tiffany & Co reinvents brand with help from Beyoncé, Jay-Z and a Basquiat

The definition of luxury, from its distinctive blue box to its association with breakfast, Audrey Hepburn and Moon River, like the jewelry it sells Tiffany & Co’s brand image is ornate with iconic features. Adding more gems to its collection, its latest campaign ‘Above Love’ features Jay-Z, a Balmain-clad Beyoncé, a rarely seen Jean-Michel Basquiat, and a priceless 128-carat yellow diamond.
Visual Artthefocus.news

What does 'knowledge of the cone' mean? Basquiat's hidden messages explored

Singer/superstar Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z appear in a Tiffany & Co. campaign launching globally on 2 September 2021 alongside a never-before-seen painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat. But what is the meaning behind the artist’s signature scribbles (here including “amorite”, “ten yen” and “dunce”) and what does “knowledge of the cone” mean?
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

The Curious History of the Basquiat in That Jay-Z and Beyoncé Tiffany Ad

On Monday, Tiffany & Co. unveiled a splashy new campaign with all the firepower afforded by its new corporate parent, LVMH. Dubbed “About Love,” the ads feature Jay-Z and Beyoncé relaxing at a modernist home in Bel Air wearing grail-level pieces steeped in Tiffany lore: all 128.54 carats of the famed Tiffany Diamond for Bey, and a Jean Schlumberger’s Bird on a Rock brooch for Jay.
MusicTVOvermind

“About Love”, A Short Film Featuring Jay-Z And Beyoncé, To Debut In September

The love story between Beyonce and Jay-Z is one for the books. The two are as powerful individually as they are together. While the exact date of their meeting is not known, Beyonce once revealed that the pair met when they were in their late teens. Between 2001 and 2003, it was unclear whether the couple was dating, but they did give their fans some amazing hits including the all-time favorite, ’03 Bonnie and Clyde’. By 2004, it was clear that Jay-Z and Beyonce were a thing when stepped onto the red carpet together at the VMAs. Since then, the public has seen the couple through their private marriage, the birth of their first child, Blue Ivy and her sibling twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, Beyonce’s groundbreaking album, Lemonade, and renewal of their vows.
KTEN.com

Art Legends: Who Was Jean-Michel Basquiat?

Originally Posted On: https://www.blockchaingallery.net/p/art-legends-who-was-jean-michel-basquiat. “Jean-Michel lived like a flame. He burned really bright. Then the fire went out. But the embers are still hot” (Fred Braithwaite). From street graffiti artist to a self-taught, modern expressionist, Jean-Michel Basquiat lived a dramatic, chaotic, and brilliant life as his paintings. He was a...
MusicThe Ringer

The Lorde Album Probably Isn’t What You Want. But It’s What Lorde Thinks You Need.

The best Lorde song is still “Ribs”; the best Lorde album is still Melodrama. Not to bum you out, here on release day for the serenely restless New Zealand pop star’s third full-length, Solar Power. But I figured I’d get that out of the way because I value your time, and so, quite earnestly, does she, though all the beachy and weedy and deep-spacey earnestness makes Solar Power somewhat of a sun-kissed bummer. Most likely this uneasily blissful and banger-averse record isn’t what you want, but it’s clearly what Lorde thinks you need. She just wants you to be happy. She just wants you to put your phone down and catch some rays. She knows how that might sound—a little tuned-out, a little pedantic—and yeah, sometimes it sounds like that. But it’s not the end of the world. (OK, this record isn’t the end of the world.) We’ll get through this together. She’s eager to help. Take her at her word, even when it seems like she might be joking.
wmagazine.com

Beyoncé Transforms Into “BarBey” With Some Help From Versace

Beyoncé’s spree of showcasing her outfit excellence on Instagram continues. On Saturday, she attended a celebration of the 18th anniversary and reopening of her husband Jay-Z’s The 40/40 Club in New York City. Eschewing the event photographers, she instead posted another of her self-directed photoshoots showcasing an outfit styled by KJ Moody. As usual, even more photos appeared on his own Instagram, along with an apt description of the look: “Malibu Bey Barbie Dream.” (“My Barbie is literally wearing those same shoes!,” one follower commented.)

