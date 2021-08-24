Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Amazon Shoppers Say These Cooling Pillows Rival the Ones at Luxury Hotels

By Maya Gandara
Real Simple
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Calling all hot sleepers: If you've already invested in breathable pajamas, sweat-wicking sheets, and a temperature-regulating mattress topper, cooling pillows are the last thing on your checklist. Luckily, there's no need to look any further for the best option: Amazon shoppers have already discovered the HiMoon Cooling Bed Pillows.

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#The Pillows#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Lifestylebackpacker.com

5 Things to Use Instead of Toilet Paper

Toilet paper is one of those modern conveniences that most people shudder to think of living without. Think back to 2020, when panic-buying members of the public snapped up everything around the US, leading to denuded shelves and weeks of headlines about shortages of bathroom tissue. Maybe it’s time for...
Posted by
People

Amazon's Overstock Outlet Is Teeming with Furniture Deals — Including Bar Stools for $197 Less

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've been searching for a comfortable couch or a new mattress pad but aren't sure where to look, consider heading straight to Amazon's Overstock Outlet, which is always teeming with a slew of furniture deals. The secretive outlet is packed with an ever-rotating selection of items — from beauty to kitchen and pet supplies — and there are always massive discounts no matter when you look.
AmazonPosted by
People

Forget the Vinegar: This $6 Dishwasher Cleaner Delivers Results 'Nothing Short of a Miracle'

You know how everything you regularly use needs cleaning? Well, that rule of thumb goes for your dishwasher too. Sure, it cleans your dishes, but after months (years?) of use, it can create buildup inside that hinders your dishwasher's performance and it won't clean as well as it should. Yikes. That's where the Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets come in, delivering results "nothing short of a miracle" and it's just $6.
Democrat-Herald

10 items in your garage you can toss right now

Has your garage turned into a glorified dumping ground? Here’s some help identifying items that need to go and a list of common garage offenders. You probably don’t need five hammers, and that broken drill is just collecting dust on a shelf. Take stock of your tool collection, and consolidate so you don’t have an overflowing toolbox (or too many bulky bins filled with tools).
ShoppingFlorida Times-Union

Get a comforter for as low as $24 during the Bed Bath & Beyond comforter sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With so much focus on fitness, health and wellness these days, one aspect that many people forget to consider along with exercise and nutrition is a good night's sleep. A critical tool for a restful night is a great bed set-up, which includes not only a comfortable mattress and pillows but also a comforter that will keep you warm and toasty (or cool and relaxed, depending on your preference). You can snag one right now from Bed Bath and Beyond's comforter sale, which sees some comforters going for as low as $23.99, a fraction of what a high-quality comforter usually sells for.
ShoppingPeople

16 Furniture Items on Amazon That Will Arrive by Next Week If You Shop Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Zinus Suzanne 37-Inch Metal and Wood Platform Bed Frame. $229.00. Amazon. No matter how prepared you are, moving can be a tedious process, and unexpected occurrences — like...
New York City, NYPosted by
Woman's World

16 Best Mattresses for Adjustable Beds That Will Keep You Comfortable All Night Long

So, you’ve decided to level up your bedroom by investing in an adjustable bed frame? You’re in for a treat. Not only can adjustable beds help alleviate aches and pains, reduce acid reflux symptoms, and improve circulation, they’re also fun to use, and add a bit of a “luxurious” feel to bedtime (especially the ones with massage functions!). Adjustable bed bases lift the head and foot of your mattress to the angle you prefer (generally between 40 and 70 degrees), making your bed a comfortable haven for reading, watching TV — and yes, sleeping! But before you start envisioning the five-star hotel-level comfort you’re about to have, you’ll want to choose one of the best mattresses for adjustable beds to pair with your new base.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

Macy’s Ultimate Shopping Event Is On and It Includes Deep Discounts on Home Finds from Vitamix, Martha Stewart, and More

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’ve all been there. You’re scrolling online or walking through a store, and you think to yourself, I wish I could buy… (insert luxury item here). Maybe it’s Egyptian cotton sheets. Or proper flatware for a dinner party. Maybe it’s that skillet set you know would level up your gourmet game. Well, we’re here to tell you that these luxe items aren’t as far out of reach as you think, especially when they’re deeply discounted through Macy’s Ultimate Shopping Event, which is slashing up to 30 percent off select items. Filled with products that normally fall in the “pricey” category, they’re currently a steal, featuring brands like Nespresso, Vitamix, Shark, Lauren Ralph Lauren, and more. Just be sure you use the promo code ULTIMATE at checkout to snag those impressive discounts. And get ready to outfit your home in those “extravagant” items you never thought you’d get your hands on.
Interior DesignKGUN 9

How To Make A Bed Frame Out Of Ikea’s Kallax Storage Shelves

One of the things people love about Ikea furniture is how the pieces emphasize function over fancy design. Sometimes simplicity translates into a form of beautiful genius in the ways the furniture pieces can be repurposed. We’ve seen a brilliant mom use Ikea bookcases as room dividers in her kids’ bedroom. And we marveled at Ikea’s ingenuity when the company released a guide on how to use its furniture to build forts, castles and caves.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Meet the $20 'Good-for-Everything' T-Shirt Dress That's So Comfy, Shoppers Are Buying It in Bulk

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. There's nothing better than wearing a comfy, lounge-worthy dress that's also cute enough to wear out and about. And a T-shirt dress? That's a great basic to start with, thanks to its versatility and relaxed fit. It's why thousands of Amazon shoppers choose the Daily Ritual Pocket T-Shirt Dress, a wash-and-wear staple that's going for just $20.
ShoppingMySanAntonio

Want your bed to feel like a hotel bed? This $59 pillows will change the game.

You know the strange little period of time between summer and autumn? When it seems as though you might never feel the peace of a cool sleep? You're not the only one. This awkward little period of transition between when it's still hot as can be at night before you switch to your favorite flannel sheets is pretty brutal. There are so many nights of tossing and turning, constantly trying to turn your pillow over to the cool side, to no avail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy