The "Rachel" Haircut Is Back—Here's How to Wear It in 2021

In prehistoric (read: pre-Instagram) times, if you were dying to know the precise shade of red lipstick Tracee Ellis Ross wears to the gym or the exact dye used on Emma Stone’s hair, you were out of luck unless it just so happened to be shared in a print interview. Now, the stars and their glam teams are happy to offer information up directly to their fans — and for the record, the answers are MAC Ruby Woo and Redken Flashlift with these color tubes, respectively. The same goes for Hailey Beiber’s hair routine, just shared on her hugely popular YouTube account.