John and Kim Vanier, Salina, have given funds to help Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus acquire new airplanes to update the fleet. The Vaniers' gift, combined with other funds, will enable the Aerospace and Technology Campus to purchase and maintain 15 new planes in the first phase of updating the 30-plane fleet. The fleet is a combination of single-engine and multi-engine planes. A composite aircraft is also included in the new fleet, giving students the experience of flying a plane made of different materials than metal. The fleet will have planes from two manufacturers, so students can diversify their training experience, which better prepares them for future careers. The Vaniers' gift also funds the renovation of the hangars.