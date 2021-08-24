Cancel
Music

2021 Saltonstall Park Concert Series

 6 days ago

The following FREE concerts and performances are in Saltonstall Park at 149 Main Street in Watertown:. Friday, August 27, 2021 – Drawbridge Puppet Theater – Folklore and Fable. Note: Show starts at 4 PM (Makeup date Friday, September 3, 2021, 4 PM) Wednesday, September 1, 2021 - Radio Honey at...

