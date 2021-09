The new season of Call of Duty: Warzone is here, with new guns, modes and gameplay tweaks to enjoy. One new addition is the EM2 assault rifle, which was first introduced in Black Ops: Cold War. Now it’s in Warzone, you might want to use it across the Verdansk terrain. We’ve got the best EM2 loadout with all the attachments you’ll want, so you can use the new gun to its full ability.