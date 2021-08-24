Travis Etienne Out for Season with Lisfranc Injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced that rookie running back Travis Etienne will miss the season due to a Lisfranc injury he suffered in his left foot. This is devastating news for a rookie running back hoping to start his NFL career off the right way. The good news is he should be able to make a full recovery and come back next season as good as he was before the injury. Etienne was the Jaguars’ second first-round pick and was expected to play many snaps alongside his college teammate Trevor Lawrence.defpen.com
