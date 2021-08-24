Road bond, pay increases at Sheriff’s Department proposed

A 2.55 mill increase is being proposed by the county administrator to pay for a road bond that is currently being used to update the local infrastructure. During Tuesday’s meeting of the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors, County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin advised the Board that he is proposing the increase. It’s a matter that has been discussed during previous meeting. The anticipated increase will be used to retire a bond that will be used to repave roads in the county.