Report: 'Venom 2' Will Be Delayed Again to 2022

By Matt Singer
Poor Venom. That power-mad alien symbiote with a taste for human flesh just can’t catch a break!. His latest film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, has already been delayed numerous times (and over a full calendar year) because of the Covid pandemic. The film was originally slated to be released on October 2, 2020, and then after that in June of 2021. Then June became September and September became October — and at the same time, the most recent Venom trailer said only that the film was “Coming Soon,” never a great sign of a studio’s confidence in their release date.

