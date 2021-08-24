The Best Jeans on Amazon, No Matter What Fit You're Looking For
It feels like I’m on a treasure hunt every time I search for a new pair of jeans on Amazon. From the different cuts to the range of washes to the abundance of brands, there are just so many options on the behemoth retailer. Yes, everything is accessible, and the site’s functions do allow me to narrow my search. But even then, finding the booty that fits just right on my, well, booty requires some navigation. I basically need a map. And I’m sure I’m not alone in that.www.esquire.com
Comments / 0