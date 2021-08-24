Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Best Jeans on Amazon, No Matter What Fit You're Looking For

By Barry Samaha
Esquire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels like I’m on a treasure hunt every time I search for a new pair of jeans on Amazon. From the different cuts to the range of washes to the abundance of brands, there are just so many options on the behemoth retailer. Yes, everything is accessible, and the site’s functions do allow me to narrow my search. But even then, finding the booty that fits just right on my, well, booty requires some navigation. I basically need a map. And I’m sure I’m not alone in that.

www.esquire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ptolemy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans On
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Asked a Trend Expert Which Fall Shoes We'll See Everywhere—Here They Are

I'm always interested in gaining sartorial insight from various experts in the industry. On that note, I recently tapped Regina Popp, senior director of fashion and trends at DSW, to learn more about which fall shoe silhouettes she thinks will be everywhere this season. Given that it's her role to guide trend direction for a large footwear retailer, she certainly knows a thing or two about what customers will probably gravitate toward.
Posted by
SELF

25 Pretty, Flowy Dresses You Can Buy on Amazon for the End of Summer

One of summer's simple pleasures is not having to wear pants. Of course, you should wear *something—*namely, a dress (and a dress you can buy on Amazon, so you can try it within days, no sweat). The best dresses on Amazon for summer are flowy frocks that look great, are easy to throw on, and are breezy enough that you stay cool in warm weather. Bonus points if they have pockets. These dresses are versatile enough to be worn for whatever occasion you need: weddings, work, date night, brunch, going to the beach, or just hanging around the house.
ShoppingPeople

16 Furniture Items on Amazon That Will Arrive by Next Week If You Shop Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Zinus Suzanne 37-Inch Metal and Wood Platform Bed Frame. $229.00. Amazon. No matter how prepared you are, moving can be a tedious process, and unexpected occurrences — like...
ETOnline.com

Fall Fashion Guide: Amazon's Best Loungewear Deals

We're entering the coziest of seasons. While it's hard to say goodbye to summer, we love saying hello to cozy clothes that we can work and lounge in. While many of us are shopping for school supplies and backpacks at Amazon, the internet retailer just dropped its Fall Fashion Guide with tons of deals. Right now, we're zeroing in on stylish loungewear pieces you can live in at home.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Deals on Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes & More

Kids are heading back to school and many of us are busy shopping for school supplies and backpacks to make sure the first day of school goes smoothly. But some of us have a fall fashion shopping itch to scratch, and if you count yourself in that category, there are tons of markdowns on designer clothes and with Amazon's Back to School Sale, including Tory Burch. You can find all sorts of discounts on Tory Burch handbags, wallets and accessories to shop at this Amazon sale, so we picked out some of our favorite deals to pass on to you.
ElectronicsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Amazon’s Best-Selling Robot Vacuum Is Currently on Sale

Few appliances make life easier than a robot vacuum. These automated neat freaks keep you from fighting with your couch to suck up dust bunnies or groaning about a cord not being long enough to reach the far corners of the house. If you’re in the market to save yourself time, energy, and stress, you can finally relax because Amazon’s best-selling robot vacuum is currently on sale.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Vogue Magazine

TikTok Made Me Buy It: An Affordable, Viral Pair of Zara Jeans

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In November of last year, a pair of high-waisted wide-leg jeans from Zara went viral on TikTok. Countless, nearly-identical TikTok videos featuring the jeans went like this: set to a calming lofi beat, a TikToker would show off a brown Zara-emblazoned box and partake in a quick unboxing, removing the jeans from its tissue paper swaddle. The TikToker would then wiggle the jeans to camera or lay them flat on a chair or the bed. For the final act, the video jump cuts to the TikToker wearing the jeans (often in the mirror) and showing off the fit in a 180 or 360-degree whirl.
Apparelmoneytalksnews.com

Denim Sale at JCPenney: 40% off + extra 30% off

Scroll down to find select jeans discounted 40%. Plus, coupon code "GOSAVE30" takes an extra 30% off. (Eligible items are marked.) Discounted brands include Levi's, Arizona, St. John's Bay, Blue Spice, Thereabouts, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney Tips Pictured is the Arizona Men's Advance Flex 360 Slim Fit Jean for $19.59 after coupon ($30 off). Choose same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee or $3.95 ship to store fee.
ShoppingAOL Corp

'Like walking on air': These podiatrist-approved sneakers are on sale for just $28 at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Finding a pair of sneakers that works for your life can be a big task. After all, they have to get you from point A to point B and not wreck your feet in the process. Given that sneakers can be pricey, it's understandable that it might take you a while to find something that's just right for you.
Apparelmensjournal.com

No Better Time Than the Present to Pick Up Some New Levi’s Jeans

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this...
ApparelPosted by
Robb Report

The Best Coat Stands to Hold Your Blazers, Jackets and Hats

Without overstating its importance, a coat stand is a clear marker that you’ve made it; that you own the kind of clothing that’s worthy of displaying. Tossing your Brunello blazer over a chair is no longer an option, nor is hiding the top half of your hand-made Kiton suit in a closet. No, a gentleman needs a dedicated clotheshorse to display his coveted garb. After all, a good coat is an investment and deserves to be treated as such. Of course, there are as many stands as there are bespoke coats. But the best versions have a small footprint to avoid...
Apparelwjhl.com

Best plus-size workout clothes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gone are the days when boring sweatpants and ripped T-shirts are go-to attire for workouts. These days, exercise gear can be just as fashionable — and functional — as everyday clothes. The best workout clothes fit well, look great and...
Beauty & FashionIn Style

The One Handbag You Should Pick Up at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale comes to a close this weekend, but there's still ample time to make a few solid purchases if you act fast. I've got my eyes squarely focused on the handbags — and quite frankly, you should, too! After a year and a half of not really needing a proper purse (I carried a neoprene gym bag most days of quarantine to pair with my lazy girl sweatpants or leggings), I'm finally feeling ready to splurge on a tasteful handbag that reminds me a new season is here, and we should all be dressing the part. After all, there's nothing quite like that fresh fall handbag feeling to get you back in the groove of all things autumn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy