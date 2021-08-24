Cancel
Congress & Courts

Golden, Centrist Democrats Reach Deal With Pelosi To Split $1T Infrastructure And $3.5T Spending Plans

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats in the U.S. House Tuesday reached an agreement that will decouple a $1 trillion infrastructure bill recently passed by the Senate and another spending proposal containing the Biden administration's policy priorities. The deal comes after centrist Democrats, including Maine Congressman Jared Golden, refused to vote on the two proposals if they were packaged together.

Congress & CourtsDaily Beast

Madame Speaker Nancy Pelosi Is the Hero Democrats Need

Thank goodness for Nancy Pelosi. This week, Madame Speaker somehow hulked a slate of Democratic legislative priorities through the House of Representatives, staving off a half-masted mutiny from moderate members of her own party. And suddenly, it seems like several progressive wish list items are closer than they’ve been in recent memory to becoming reality.
Congress & CourtsFiveThirtyEight

What Drove 9 Moderate House Democrats To Hold Up Their Party’s Agenda?

With Democrats clinging to just an eight-seat majority in the House of Representatives, even a small number of defectors can hold up the party’s legislative agenda. That reality was on vivid display last week, when nine moderate Democrats threatened to vote no on moving forward with Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution unless the House first voted to pass the Senate’s bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure package.
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Republicans Pledge To Oppose Paying Debts They Voted For

Republicans in Congress say they will vote against legislation to increase the amount of money the federal government is allowed to borrow to cover the gap between revenue and spending ― even though they themselves are partly responsible for the deficit. Reps. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) announced...
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

Democrats mull disapproval process to break debt limit stalemate

House Democratic leaders are considering taking a page from a similar budget standoff a decade ago that led to the first-ever U.S. credit downgrade as they look for ways to lift or suspend the statutory debt ceiling amid near-unanimous GOP opposition. The maneuver under consideration is a resolution of disapproval...
mainepublic.org

Maine Rep. Jared Golden And The Centrists' Murky 'Victory' Over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

The “what they’re saying” press release has become a favorite tool in political communications. It’s essentially a list of testimonials from officials, luminaries, opinion influencers and press headlines that affirm that an elected official’s decision is correct, popular or yielding some sort of victory. It’s a handy device in a...
Congress & Courtsfloridapolitics.com

House passes $3.5T Joe Biden blueprint after deal with moderates

Stephanie Murphy and the Blue Dogs joined in demanding a spending compromise. Striking a deal with moderates, House Democratic leaders have muscled President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, ending a risky standoff and putting the party’s domestic infrastructure agenda back on track. The 220-212 vote Tuesday...

