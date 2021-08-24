Cancel
Providence, RI

Afghan refugees welcome in Rhode Island, McKee tells Biden

By Edward Fitzpatrick
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE — Afghan refugees are welcome in Rhode Island, Governor Daniel J. McKee told President Biden in a letter Tuesday. “Like many people across the world, Rhode Islanders have been deeply troubled and saddened by the tragedy that continues to unfold in Afghanistan,” McKee wrote. “I am writing to let you know that Rhode Island stands ready to welcome Afghan allies and families eager to seek solace and safety in our state — a state that was settled by refugees.”

