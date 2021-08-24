WATCH: In-state Vols WR target puts up big numbers in season opener

When Oregon hired Tim DeRuyter to lead its defense this spring, it was always known that it would debut against an opponent he's quite familiar with. The long-time defensive coordinator has decades in his field as an assistant, but deviated from those duties briefly in 2012 to become the lead his own program at Fresno State. He held that head coaching job for five seasons and enjoyed great success to start. He guided the school to two Mountain West championships (2012 and 2013) with NFL stars like Derek Carr and Davante Adamas leading the way before being shown the door midway through a disappointing start to the 2016 season.