WATCH: In-state Vols WR target puts up big numbers in season opener
Kaydin Pope started his senior season Friday night with an impressive performance that showed why he has been one of Tennessee's in-state targets for more than a year. The Class of 2022 wide receiver from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn., made a handful of big plays in his season opener, catching four touchdown passes and recording an interception on defense to lead the Tigers to a 33-14 victory at Jackson (Tenn.) North Side High School.247sports.com
