Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Savannah, TN

WATCH: In-state Vols WR target puts up big numbers in season opener

By Ryan Callahan
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaydin Pope started his senior season Friday night with an impressive performance that showed why he has been one of Tennessee's in-state targets for more than a year. The Class of 2022 wide receiver from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn., made a handful of big plays in his season opener, catching four touchdown passes and recording an interception on defense to lead the Tigers to a 33-14 victory at Jackson (Tenn.) North Side High School.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Savannah, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
City
Pinson, TN
City
Jackson, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Vols Wr#Hardin County High School#Tigers#North Side High School#Govols247
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Related
College Sports247Sports

2022 four-star Chandler Jackson cuts list to ten

Chandler Jackson, the No. 51 overall prospect in the 2022 class, has cut his list of schools down to ten final options, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound combo guard's options include: Alabama, Florida State, Kansas, Memphis, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina State, Texas, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech. The four-star...
College Sports247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

The University of Louisville football team will sign a much smaller recruiting class this coming cycle. U of L coach Scott Satterfield said he expects to sign just 10 or 12 players in the Class of 2022 because of the number of players the Cardinals have brought in in recent years and because of the pandemic keeping players on rosters for an extra season.
Alabama State247Sports

Alabama basketball team announces 2021-22 non-conference schedule

The Alabama men's basketball team will face three Final Four teams from a year ago to highlight a challenging 2021-22 non-conference schedule, which head coach Nate Oats announced on Tuesday. The 13-game non-conference slate consists of seven games which will be played inside Coleman Coliseum, five neutral site and one true road contest.
NFL247Sports

Examining the 2021 Team Talent Composite: The rich get richer

Every national champion in the internet recruiting era, which started in 2002, had at least one five-star prospect on its roster. Every national title participant in that stretch but two (2012 and 2014 Oregon) was built with at least one top 10 class. That’s where the 247Sports Team Talent Composite...
Texas State247Sports

Texas recruiting an SEC level defensive line

Commit No. 20 for Steve Sarkisian and Texas was another important one as the Longhorns secured a pledge from Donaldsonville (La.) Ascension Catholic Top247 defensive lineman J'mond Tapp. Tapp’s pledge sees the Longhorns rise to No. 6 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. When using just the Top247 grades, this class sits at No. 4.
Louisville, KY247Sports

ESPN FPI projects Louisville's 2021 season

The third year of the Scott Satterfield era at Louisville is underway and projections from the ESPN Football Power Index indicates a season with little margin for error for the Cardinals in 2021. Louisville is ranked No. 52 in the Football Power Index from ESPN, with the Cardinals forecast to...
Alabama State247Sports

Football Insider: Miami focused on starting fast vs. Alabama

When looking back at the three losses the Miami Hurricanes suffered in 2020, there was a trend that was undeniable. Miami lost control of the game in the first quarter and found themselves in a hole that they couldn’t dig out of for the next three quarters. During the three...
NFL247Sports

College football's 10 most talented teams this season

Take a look at recent College Football Playoff history and the trend jumps off the page — America's most talented teams compete for national championships and there's noticeable separation from the rest of the pack. Programs situated inside the top 10 of the 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings every year win...
NFL247Sports

Tim DeRuyter not concerned with facing former school in opener

When Oregon hired Tim DeRuyter to lead its defense this spring, it was always known that it would debut against an opponent he's quite familiar with. The long-time defensive coordinator has decades in his field as an assistant, but deviated from those duties briefly in 2012 to become the lead his own program at Fresno State. He held that head coaching job for five seasons and enjoyed great success to start. He guided the school to two Mountain West championships (2012 and 2013) with NFL stars like Derek Carr and Davante Adamas leading the way before being shown the door midway through a disappointing start to the 2016 season.
247Sports

Stoops warns nervous energy can be an opponent, too

Leading up to Game 1 of the new football season players are like bustin’ broncos waiting to fire out of the gate for the longest eight seconds of a cowboy’s life. Coach Mark Stoops is eager to turn his 2021 Kentucky football team loose on Saturday, but he will do so with a concern about how that energy will be spent.
College Sports247Sports

Time set for Nebraska-Auburn for Hoopsgiving

Nebraska basketball has a time locked in for the Dec. 11 game as the Huskers will be playing at 10:30 in the morning to kick off the Hoopsgiving Games. The Huskers take on Auburn in a matchup that had been arranged earlier in the nonconference season. It's one of several...
247Sports

Grantham plans to integrate Truesdell on defense right away

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida added a third graduate transfer defensive tackle prior to the 2021 season this week when it officially announced the arrival of Auburn's Tyrone Truesdell on the interior of the defensive line. His addition will shore up the depth chart with both Daquan Newkirk and Jalen Lee...
247Sports

2023 Top247 WR Nathaniel Joseph will announce commitment on CBSSports HQ

Miami (Fla.) Edison Top247 wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph has moved up his commitment date a day. The playmaker will now announce a college decision on Sept. 10 at 2:00 p.m. EST live on CBSSports HQ, a free 24-hour sports news network. Joseph, who the industry-generated 247Sports Composite pegs as the nation's No. 24 wideout in the class of 2023, doesn't have a top group of schools, but made it seem like he's primarily considering Clemson, Florida, FSU and Texas A&M.
247Sports

Minnesota lands three-star F Josh Ola-Joseph

Josh Ola-Joseph, a three-star prospect in the 2022 class, has committed to the Minnesota Gophers, he told 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward committed to his in-state program over Loyola Chicago and Clemson. "It's the hometown school, they're trying to build something new and I feel like I can be a...
Florida State247Sports

Insider’s Preview: Florida State

Irish Illustrated: What resulted in (fill-in-the-blank) to win the quarterback job? And is it an inherent concern that neither pulled away during camp or A.) did one of them, and Mike Norvell had no reason to share that information, B.) were they both impressive when healthy?. Sonnone: I do think...
247Sports

Why Clemson will win 2021 national championship

Clemson is a usual suspect when it comes to the national title contenders. 247Sports Late Kick host Josh Pate picked the Tigers to win it all in 2021 after falling short last season. It’s not a bold take, but since Clemson had to replace Trevor Lawrence, they might not have...
Indiana State247Sports

Peegs Poll: No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa

It's the dawn of a new season as No. 17 Indiana opens its 2021 campaign Saturday afternoon with a tough road test against No. 18 Iowa. Expectations are perhaps as high as ever among Hoosier fans. Can Indiana live up the lofty standards set for them? Can head coach Tom...
Mississippi State247Sports

20 MSU football players that should have been 5 stars-Part 2

In this four-part series, I have come up with a list of 20 Mississippi State football players that I believe should have been considered five-star recruits coming out of high school or junior college. I consider a five-star recruit a player who excels in college and then goes on to have a very productive NFL career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy