Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Pig Review – EIFF 2021

By Jack Hawkins
heyuguys.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou expect Pig to have a vengeful pulse. After all, it’s about a mountain man looking for his kidnapped pig. Yet there is no such pulse to be found, for Pig is not about revenge but existentialism – priorities, appearances, meaning. For Rob (Nicolas Cage), life’s priorities do not extend beyond the Oregonian forest he lives in with his beloved pig. Together, they scour the forest floor in search of truffles, which he sells to Amir (Alex Wolff), a flash and inexperienced young businessman. Rob and Amir could not be more different, but when Rob is ambushed and his pig is stolen, he reaches out to Amir for help, beginning a journey into the city and each other’s psyches.

www.heyuguys.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Alex Wolff
Person
John Travolta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig Review#Oregonian#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
MoviesThe Independent

Pig review: Nicolas Cage’s terrific performance proves he’s more than a meme

Dir: Michael Sarnoski. Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin. Cert 12A, 92 mins. I’ve become conflicted about the ongoing memeification of Nicolas Cage. All these internet compilations of him howling “How'd it get burned?” or “I’m a vampire!”, clipped from scenes in The Wicker Man or Vampire’s Kiss are, on one level, small celebrations of his unparalleled audacity as an actor. Very few could deliver a scene like the closing moments of 2011’s Drive Angry, where Cage chugs beer out of an enemy’s bloodied skull with the lackadaisical resignation of a dad at a Little League baseball game.
MoviesCollider

'Welcome to the Blumhouse': New Movie Slate Revealed With Fall Premiere Dates

Amazon has announced that a new slate of Welcome to the Blumhouse movies will be arriving on Prime Video this October. Welcome to the Blumhouse is essentially a platform for new and predominantly female directors who are collaborating with both well-established actors and newcomers to showcase unique and diverse storytelling.
Moviesdailydead.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: THE LAST THING MARY SAW is Highly Effective Horror That Haunts a Familiar Narrative

In a film landscape that is oversaturated with a lot of the “same ole, same ole,” it’s easy to be dismayed or overly critical of films that walk a well-worn path. Features like The Last Thing Mary Saw serve as a needed reminder that tropes are used often for a reason and that even familiar stories can have fresh perspectives. It’s all about the quality of the work and, in that respect, The Last Thing Mary Saw delivers.
Moviescgmagonline.com

Pig (2021) Review

Nicolas Cage is a master of his craft, but his agent: not so much. It was a ride growing up with his films and seeing his potential tapped by talented directors, and it was incredibly jarring to witness his downward spiral into schlock. It’s wild, as he still sneaks a...
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Review: Nicolas Cage Excels In The Emotional Character Study PIG

In the last decade, no other actor has had the work ethic of Nicolas Cage nor the sheer eclectic selection of roles. From generic action movies to genuine cult curios like Mandy and Color Out Of Space, Cage has moved across the spectrum delivering performances from quiet and lowkey to broad and expansive. In doing so he’s become a cult figure and an oft-used internet meme, but we often overlook the fact that Cage is – and has always been – a brilliant actor. This is proven once again by Pig, a drama with a ferocious emotionality. Cage’s performance is quiet, powerful and filled with complex detail. It’s powerful.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Amazon's "Welcome to the Blumhouse" Returns With Trailer for 4 More Horror Films

After enjoying quite a bit of success and attracting a good amount of attention to its slate of indie horror films the first time around, Amazon is reviving its “Welcome to the Blumhouse” concept once again to release four upcoming horror movies in October. Positioning the releases as a duo of “double features,” the films are primarily from young directors making their feature film debuts. You can see a first trailer for the quartet below, as well as synopses of each film here.
Celebritiesdepauliaonline.com

Nicolas Cage surprises with solemn gastronomic meditation in ‘Pig’

Nicolas Cage appears in “Pig” as a bloodied frontiersman akin to Hugh Glass out of “The Revenant” or the eponymous “Jerimiah Johnson.” And like Hugh Glass and Jerimiah Johnson, Cage’s Robin Feld is seeking retribution. Retribution for something that was taken from him — something which he loved dearly. Hugh Glass: his son. Jeremiah Johnson: his entire family. And Robin Feld: his pig. Hell hath no fury like a Nic Cage scorned.
New York City, NYFirst Showing

Neo-Noir Art World Thriller 'American Night' Trailer with Rhys Meyers

"My father promised it to me and I want it back, because it's mine." Saban Films has unveiled an official trailer for an over-the-top neo-noir thriller titled American Night, from Italian filmmaker Alessio Della Valle (The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway). This is arriving in October and almost looks like direct-to-video schlock, but it might be fun enough to see on the big screen. How's this for a plot? A neo-noir set in the New York City's corrupt contemporary art world where the art dealer John Kaplan and the ruthless head of New York's mafia, Michael Rubino, fight for money, art, power and love. Filled with daring double-crosses and surprising twists and turns, and Jeremy Piven as a "stuntman and wannabe ninja." The film also stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Emile Hirsch, Paz Vega, Michael Madsen, and Marco Leonardi. The art world is getting crazier & crazier these days, so it's amusing to see something as wild as this in that space.
TV & Videosheyuguys.com

Full trailer lands for ‘My Name is Pauli Murray’

Amazon Prime has dropped the full trailer for the documentary ‘My Name is Pauli Murray’. Fifteen years before Rosa Parks refused to surrender her bus seat, a full decade before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned separate-but-equal legislation, Pauli Murray was already knee-deep fighting for social justice. A pioneering attorney, activist, priest and dedicated memoirist,
Petsheyuguys.com

Bob Peterson & Kim Collins on Disney+ Pixar Short series, Dug Days

The latest from the magical minds at Pixar Animation Studios is a something a little bit special and Dug Days is just that. From Up we see the return of everyone’s favourite talking dog, Dug, in a series of five shorts alongside the loveable Carl Fredricksen. This interview was conducted before the sad passing of Ed Asner.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Crimson Spires Review – Gothic Vampire Mystery in the Deep South

I’m not ashamed to admit that, on occasion, I enjoy me some pulpy vampire fiction and while bloodsuckers are a staple of the video game bestiary, story or character based vampire-themed games are relatively rare. Although only part of the story and world, vampires make up an important element in the visual novel Crimson Spires, first released in 2020 for PC and Switch, and now making its way to PS4/5 and Xbox.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘CODA’ Film Review: A Heartfelt Crowd-Pleaser About a Deaf Family With a Hearing Daughter

This review of “CODA” was first published on January 31, 2021 after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. It’s probably unfair to review the Sundance movie “CODA” in the context of the $25 million deal it made with Apple mid-festival, a record-breaking sale that places enormous expectations on Sian Heder’s gentle family drama. But it’s also inescapable that that kind of money will put pressure on “CODA” to be both an indie landmark and a commercial breakthrough rather than what it really is — a sweet, openhearted coming-of-age story that succeeds in spite of its own predictability.
Moviesorartswatch.org

FilmWatch Weekly: ‘Ema,’ ‘No Ordinary Man,’ ‘White as Snow’

The Chilean director Pablo Larraín is best known for Jackie, his 2016 English-language debut that scored three Oscar nominations, including one for Natalie Portman’s portrayal of Jackie Kennedy. But Larraín’s latest, pandemic-delayed, effort, Ema, is more reminiscent of his earlier films—allusive, demanding works such as Tony Manero and Post Mortem that refuse to lead the viewer by the hand, and don’t shy away from complex, challenging characters.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Sylvester Stallone Movie Just Arrived On Netflix

Despite boasting a long and illustrious career that’s seen him star in a number one box office hit in every decade since the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone will be the first person to tell you that he’s been written off more than once. Like one of his most famous creations says, “It ain’t over till it’s over”, something that’s applied to Sly on numerous occasions.
TV & Videosdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE, BORIS KARLOFF: THE MAN BEHIND THE MONSTER, AMERICAN PSYCHO

Amazon Prime Video Announces Latest Installment of “Welcome To The Blumhouse”: "Amazon Prime Video is excited to announce this year's installment of "Welcome To The Blumhouse," featuring an all new set of unique, unsettling thrillers developed with an eye towards original, diverse storytelling. Produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios, BINGO HELL, BLACK AS NIGHT, MADRES and THE MANOR premiere worldwide this October exclusively on Prime Video.
NFLComicBook

One Of Bruce Willis' Best Movies Is Now On Netflix

One of Bruce Willis' best movies is now available on Netlfix - and no, it is not Die Hard. Netflix is now streaming The Last Boy Scout, Willis' 1991 action-comedy movie with Damon Wayans, which was written by Shane Black and directed by the late Tony Scott. If you've never seen it, The Last Boy Scout features Bruce Willis as a private detective hired to protect a woman who ends up murdered (Halle Berry). The dead woman's boyfriend, a disgraced NFL star (Wayans) teams up with the detective to track down those responsible. They end up climbing a ladder of corruption that goes from professional sports into the world of politics.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Cult Cinema: Zelly and Me (1988) - Reviewed

In 1988, the sadly short-lived career of American writer-director Tina Rathbone began with her semi-autobiographical feature film debut Zelly and Me, a film that has all but been forgotten by the general public but remains a fascinatingly dark curiosity for being the very first official acting role of film director David Lynch. Prominently starring Isabella Rossellini who was good friends with Rathbone when she was dating Lynch at the time, the film is a heavy Southern fried coming-of-age drama whose ability to evoke childhood despair remains unparalleled.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Val: What To Watch If You Like The Val Kilmer Documentary

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Val Kilmer has been a major player in Hollywood for nearly 40 years now, but it seems like the Juilliard-trained actor never really got to tell his story until the release of his Val documentary. One of the best movies on Amazon Prime, this personal journey through Kilmer's life, career, and battle with throat cancer is told through decades of personal footage that the actor captured at home, on the sets of some of his biggest movies, and other places around the world that are near and dear to his heart.

Comments / 0

Community Policy