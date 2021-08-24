Pig Review – EIFF 2021
You expect Pig to have a vengeful pulse. After all, it’s about a mountain man looking for his kidnapped pig. Yet there is no such pulse to be found, for Pig is not about revenge but existentialism – priorities, appearances, meaning. For Rob (Nicolas Cage), life’s priorities do not extend beyond the Oregonian forest he lives in with his beloved pig. Together, they scour the forest floor in search of truffles, which he sells to Amir (Alex Wolff), a flash and inexperienced young businessman. Rob and Amir could not be more different, but when Rob is ambushed and his pig is stolen, he reaches out to Amir for help, beginning a journey into the city and each other’s psyches.www.heyuguys.com
