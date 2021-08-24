Colleges, universities prepare for fall semester as COVID-19 pandemic continues
DELMARVA – If you live near a college or university, you’ve probably noticed students back in town as the start of the fall semester closes in. As students prepare to step back on campus, COVID-19 restrictions are in place at many higher education institutions. “It’s not rocket science. But if people just do the simple smart things, then we can all have a great experience,” said Salisbury University President Dr. Charles Wight.www.wmdt.com
