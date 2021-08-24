Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Loyola Chicago basketball pioneer Jerry Harkness dies at 81

By JOHN MARSHALL
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2phQaA_0bbicFC200
Obit Jerry Harkness Basketball Former Loyola NCAA college basketball star Jerry Harkness poses at his home in Indianapolis on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Harkness, who led Loyola Chicago to a barrier-breaking national basketball championship and a was civil rights pioneer, has died. He was 81. The school announced Harkness passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 24, 2021. (Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune via AP) (Zbigniew Bzdak)

Jerry Harkness was inspired by Jackie Robinson to take up the game of basketball. He ended up becoming a civil rights trailblazer in his own right.

Following a path paved by Major League Baseball's first Black player, Harkness led Loyola Chicago to a barrier-breaking national championship in basketball in 1963 and a was pioneer well after his playing career.

The school announced Harkness died Tuesday morning at 81 after a long life of breaking through boundaries and one big Game of Change.

“All of us at Loyola have heavy hearts today,” Loyola coach Drew Valentine said in a statement. “Jerry was a true trail blazer not only in basketball, but in so many different walks of life, and the impact he made was immeasurable.”

A two-time All-American at Loyola, Harkness was part of the 1963 team that won a national championship with four Black starters and played in what became known as the Game of Change.

State laws prohibited Mississippi State from playing integrated teams, but the Maroons — now Bulldogs — slipped out of town under cover of darkness to play Loyola in East Lansing, Michigan, in the opening round of the Mid-East regionals. Harkness shook hands with Mississippi State captain Joe Dan Gold before the game in an iconic moment.

“Boy, the flashbulbs. I couldn’t believe,” Harkness recalled in 2018. “I just couldn’t understand. ... I was shocked. I looked him in his eyes. He didn’t smile; I tried to smile at him. I could tell he was there, he was happy to play us and he was happy to be there. He had on his game face. I was shocked with the bulbs and I went back to the huddle in kind of a daze, a little.

“I thought, boy, this is more than a game. This is history.”

Loyola went to work, winning by 10. Afterward, the Maroons spoke about the basketball, not the moment.

“They were perfect gentlemen — just like any other team we played,” said Gold, the Mississippi State captain who died in 2011. “They beat us on the offensive backboards. They just had too many big men for us and they won it by taking all those rebounds.”

The Ramblers went on to beat reigning champion Cincinnati in overtime for the school's only national championship.

Harkness, Ron Miller, Vic Rouse and Les Hunter — white guard John Egan was the other starter — received death threats mailed to their dorm and endured taunts from fans in Houston during their title run. Texas Western won a national championship with five Black starters three years later, beating an all-white Kentucky team coached by Adolph Rupp.

The death threats, Harkness once recalled, came after Loyola opened the NCAA tourney by beating Tennessee Tech by 69 a few miles from their Chicago campus. It put the Ramblers into the matchup against Mississippi State and that led to some ugly letters from Ku Klux Klan members, calling them names and saying they had no right to play, arriving at their dorm on Sheridan Road.

Harkness got two of those letters, some were sent to other teammates. Coach George Ireland wound up taking them, dismissing the threats as junk.

“I was all right about it after we got over that,” Harkness said. “In a couple days, we were on our way to Michigan so I felt all right at that time.”

Harkness played one season with the NBA’s New York Knicks after being drafted in the second round and two more with the ABA’s Indiana Pacers. He went on to a successful career in business and broadcasting, becoming the first Black spokesman for Quaker Oats.

“We are deeply saddened to have lost not only one of Loyola’s all-time great players, but also one of its all-time great human beings," Loyola athletic director Steve Watson said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, former teammates and countless friends.”

Harkness was Indianapolis' first Black sportscaster, worked with the United Way of Greater Indianapolis and ran an athletic shoe franchise.

“As soon as I learned the story of the 1963 Ramblers basketball team, Jerry became one of my role models,” current Loyola guard Lucas Williamson said. “He will be deeply missed and forever remembered as one of the best to wear a Loyola jersey.”

A native of the Bronx, he is a member of multiple halls of fame, including the College Basketball Hall of Fame. Harkness is survived by his wife, Sarah, and two children.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
60K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Jerry Harkness
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loyola Chicago#Ncaa Tourney#Major League Baseball#All American#Maroons#Gold#Texas Western#Tennessee Tech#Ku Klux Klan#Aba#Quaker Oats#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
Oxford, OHmiamiredhawks.com

RedHawks Fall Short Versus Loyola Chicago in Home Opener

OXFORD, Ohio– Despite a feverish last few minutes, the Miami University women's soccer team fell 2-1 to the Loyola University Chicago Ramblers on Thursday evening at Bobby Kramig Field. HOW IT HAPPENED:. It was a quiet first half for the RedHawks. Miami had two shots but could not connect. At...
BasketballNBA

Statement on the Passing of Jerry Harkness

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Jerry Harkness, whose accolades as a gifted athlete and basketball player were outweighed only by his servant's heart and commitment to others. He was loved for his selflessness and service, and it was clear to all that what motivated him most was his relentless passion for growing community.
cbs4indy.com

Civil rights activist and former Pacers player Jerry Harkness dies at 81

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Indiana Pacers player and civil rights activist Jerry Harkness has died at the age of 81. Harkness was one of the original members of the Pacers in their ABA days. Born in Harlem, New York, Harkness played collegiately at Loyola Chicago, where he led the team to...
Illinois StateHerald & Review

Tuscola baskeball standout Jalen Quinn stays in Illinois and verbally commits to Loyola Chicago

TUSCOLA — Tuscola's Jalen Quinn had many college basketball options — 15 Division I offers in total — and in the end, he decided to stay in Illinois. Quinn announced this week that he will continue his basketball career at Loyola Chicago. Quinn's recruiting had been accelerating this summer as he received recent offers from Virginia Tech, Northwestern, Wichita State and Rice. In the end, it was the Ramblers, who had been there since the beginning of Quinn's recruitment, who won the day.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs: Hall of Fame unveiled, honors pioneer female executive

(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images) Though the Chicago Cubs will not certainly not be winning any championships any time soon, the organization did make a significant addition in a bit of a different way recently. After years of renovations throughout ballpark and surrounding area, the Chicago Cubs announced last week that they are opening a new Hall of Fame in Wrigley Field. This Hall of Fame is part of what was known as the “1060 Project.” The new Cubs’ Hall of Fame was unveiled at a Wrigley Field rededication ceremony on Thursday, August 19.
Basketball1075thefan.com

A Look Back: Dan Dakich Talks With The Late Great Mr. Jerry Harkness.

03/27/2018-The Loyola Ramblers were heading to the Final Four and Ramblers 1963 Champion and Guard with the Indiana Pacers back in the ABA days joined DD to talk about what it was like when he grew up playing basketball at Rucker Park, the NBA vs ABA, his National Championship win in 1963 and of course why this 2018 FF team was so special.
nebraska.gov

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Scott Frost on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

LINCOLN – Recently, Governor Ricketts released the 24th episode of “The Nebraska Way” featuring Scott Frost, head football coach for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. During the episode, Frost discusses growing up in Nebraska, his return to Nebraska to coach, and opportunities on the horizon for the Huskers. Scott Frost was born...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Grading the Sacramento Kings’ 2021 NBA offseason

It’s like clockwork at this point for the Sacramento Kings. Miss out the playoffs, hope for favorable ping pong balls, draft in the lottery. The California-based franchise missed the postseason for the 15th consecutive year in 2020-21, finishing with a 31-41 record and tied for 12th in the Western Conference.
Fort Myers, FLfgcuathletics.com

Women's Soccer Looks to Rebound Against Loyola Chicago

Match Loyola Chicago (2-0) at FGCU (1-2) Date // Time Sunday, August 29 // 1 p.m. Location Fort Myers, Fla. // Pickering Field at the FGCU Soccer Complex. FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's soccer team looks to get back on track on Sunday afternoon when they host Loyola Chicago. Kickoff from Pickering Field at the FGCU Soccer Complex is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be streamed on Facebook Live.

Comments / 0

Community Policy