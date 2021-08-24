Cancel
Avery County, NC

As renovations continue, classes begin at ACHS for 2021-22 school year

By Marisa Mecke marisa.mecke@mountaintimes.com
averyjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAVERY — After a series of delays, on Thursday, Aug. 19, Avery High School returned to classes for the 2021-22 school year. While the start date for AHS was originally pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 18, by the Avery County Board of Education due to concerns about the renovation delays, the intense storms and flooding caused by Tropical Storm Fred canceled classes for all Avery County students for another day, finally allowing the school to open for students on Thursday, Aug. 19.

www.averyjournal.com

