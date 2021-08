More than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said Monday. The health department reported 9,078 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the two-day period. The department typically doesn’t release numbers on new infections on weekends so this is the state’s first tally of new infections since Friday. Pennsylvania is seeing greater spread of COVID-19, and the state has topped 3,000 new infections per day several times in recent weeks.