Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Oak, NC

Dispute leads to shooting, arrest

By Bladen Journal
Posted by 
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJHbr_0bbib9wi00

WHITE OAK — Robby Ernest Mills has been arrested and faces assault charges, a release says.

Mills, 46, of Gum Springs Road in the White Oak community, faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He’s accused in the shooting of a man who was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lawmen said, in the release, the two were involved in an “ongoing argument and trespassing incident.”

The arrest was made Aug. 16.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

852
Followers
917
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Oak, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy