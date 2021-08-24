Dispute leads to shooting, arrest

WHITE OAK — Robby Ernest Mills has been arrested and faces assault charges, a release says.

Mills, 46, of Gum Springs Road in the White Oak community, faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He’s accused in the shooting of a man who was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lawmen said, in the release, the two were involved in an “ongoing argument and trespassing incident.”

The arrest was made Aug. 16.