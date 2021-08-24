Cancel
Bladen County, NC

Arrest made in connection to more than a dozen brush fires

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 6 days ago
KELLY — Roy Anthony Potter has been arrested and faces arson charges, a release says.

Potter, 59 and from the Kelly area, is charged by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office with setting 18 brush and woods fires. Air tankers were used to help extinguish some of the fires.

Six fires in Columbus County are part of the investigation.

Bail was set at $45,000.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on fires in the Kelly area, be it in Bladen or Columbus counties, to call 910-862-6960.

