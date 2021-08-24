‘Ratched’ Star Sophie Okonedo on Her Emmy-Nominated Role as a Mental Institution Patient

EXCLUSIVE: Stephanie Corneliussen (Mr. Robot, Legion) is the latest addition to Screen Gems’ film, The Bride. She’ll star alongside previously announced cast members Nathalie Emmanuel (Die Hart, Game of Thrones), Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), and Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart). The Bride is a contemporary thriller that tells the story of young woman invited to a lavish destination wedding in England, only to realize her presence at the wedding has sinister motivations. Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon) will direct from an original script by Blair Butler (Polaroid, Marvel’s Helstrom). Emile Gladstone (The Curse of La Llorona) is producing. Corneliussen is perhaps best known for her turn as Joanna Wellick in USA Network’s critically acclaimed drama series, Mr. Robot. The actress most recently starred in the final season of Noah Hawley’s FX series, Legion. Her other credits include Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, HBO’s Emmy nominated TV movie Hello Ladies, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and ABC’s Deception. Corneliussen is represented by PCM International, Lindberg Management and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols.