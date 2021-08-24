Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Ratched’ Star Sophie Okonedo on Her Emmy-Nominated Role as a Mental Institution Patient

By Aarohi Sheth
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sophie Okonedo is nominated for the Best Drama Guest Actress Emmy this year, for her role – or roles, really – in Netflix’s “Ratched” as Charlotte Wells, a mental institution patient being treated for dissociative identity disorder. Her personalities include Ondine, a braggadocios musician who claims to be a very accomplished violinist, Apollo, an Olympic gold medalist and Baby Taffy, a young, vulnerable child who acts as the caretaker to her sick mom.

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophie Okonedo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apollo#Cbs#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Doctor Who
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Modern Love': Sophie Okonedo on Quarantining with Tobias Menzies and Her Most Challenging Scene

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Modern Love”‘s “Second Embrace, With Hearts And Eyes Open”) In the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s anthology series “Modern Love,” Sophie Okonedo stars as Elizabeth, a woman who unexpectedly begins a casual fling with her ex-husband, Van (Tobias Menzies), years after they’ve separated. It begins easily enough, with the two reminiscing on their relationship and comparing their parenting styles for their two young girls, before they rekindle their romance for real. But right as Van is about to propose, Elizabeth reveals her breast cancer diagnosis to him, altering the couple’s already complicated dynamic.
CelebritiesGreenwichTime

Emmy Predictions: Guest Actress in a Drama Series - Can Claire Foy Win Her Second Emmy for the Same Role But Different Category?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Meet the Cinematographer Nominated for 3 Shows in the Same Emmy Category

When you mention to Donald A. Morgan that he holds a distinctive place in Emmy history by being the Black artist who has won the most Emmys in history (10 to date), he takes a notable emotional pause to take it all in. Only RuPaul Charles has the capability to eclipse that record. But Morgan will not make it easy for the “Drag Race” superstar. In the Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series category this year, Morgan occupies three of the five nominee spots, for his work on Fox’s “Last Man Standing,” ABC’s “The Conners” and Netflix’s “The Upshaws” (seen above). And those odds might dictate one more statue on the mantle.
Posted by
Deadline

Stephanie Corneliussen Joins Screen Gems Film ‘The Bride’

EXCLUSIVE: Stephanie Corneliussen (Mr. Robot, Legion) is the latest addition to Screen Gems’ film, The Bride. She’ll star alongside previously announced cast members Nathalie Emmanuel (Die Hart, Game of Thrones), Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), and Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart). The Bride is a contemporary thriller that tells the story of young woman invited to a lavish destination wedding in England, only to realize her presence at the wedding has sinister motivations. Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon) will direct from an original script by Blair Butler (Polaroid, Marvel’s Helstrom). Emile Gladstone (The Curse of La Llorona) is producing. Corneliussen is perhaps best known for her turn as Joanna Wellick in USA Network’s critically acclaimed drama series, Mr. Robot. The actress most recently starred in the final season of Noah Hawley’s FX series, Legion. Her other credits include Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, HBO’s Emmy nominated TV movie Hello Ladies, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and ABC’s Deception. Corneliussen is represented by PCM International, Lindberg Management and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols.
Celebritiesspectrumnews1.com

'Pose' star MJ Rodriguez talks about her historic Emmy nomination

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Not only are the best things happening to actress MJ Rodriguez on her hit show “Pose,” they’re happening in real life. “I just screamed. I remember yelling at the top of my lungs, I remember going over to my mother to give her a hug, she grabbed me, she swung me around," said Rodriguez.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Reboot’: Calum Worthy Joins Steve Levitan’s Hulu Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Calum Worthy has been cast as a lead opposite Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville in Reboot, Hulu’s comedy pilot from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan. In Reboot, when Hulu reboots an early-2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Worthy will play Zack. Fifteen years ago, Zack played the kid on the family sitcom Step Right Up. A self-described “hyphenate movie star/hip hop artist,” Zack covers his insecurities with a false bravado. Reboot is created by Levitan, who co-wrote the pilot script with John Enbom. It was based on...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Dan Stevens makes rare comment on career after Downton Abbey exit

Downton Abbey fans will know that Matthew Crawley's exit from the period drama eight years ago was one of the most shocking moments from the beloved show. Not only was the character's death dramatic, but actor Dan Stevens' decision to wave goodbye to Highclere Castle was eye-opening. Although the actor...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Too Hot To Handle’: Carly Lawrence Talks Cheating Scandal

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 fans saw Carly Lawrence have a lot of ups and downs. After her painful breakup with Chase DeMoor, she moved on with newcomer Joey Joy midway through the season. Joey and Carly left the show as a couple and seemed really happy. Fans even enjoyed watching the two enjoy each other’s time on social media. But is there trouble in paradise?
Los Angeles, CAspectrumnews1.com

Emmy nominated actress Yvonne Strahovski on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale" was published in 1985, but Hulu's television adaptation of the book, which just completed its fourth season, shows that it's still remarkably timely. Actress Yvonne Strahovsy earned an Emmy nomination for her role as Serena Joy Waterford. In an interview for "LA Times...
UC Santa Cruz

UCSC theater arts alumna nominated for Emmy Award in television writing

UC Santa Cruz theater arts alumna Ashley Nicole Black is on a roll. The 36-year-old comedian has the distinction of being nominated twice in the same category of television writing for the upcoming 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. Black was nominated for “Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series” for both The...
TV & VideosPosted by
UPI News

Chloë Sevigny joins Hulu limited series 'Girl From Plainville'

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Chloë Sevigny is set to star in upcoming Hulu limited series The Girl From Plainville, which is inspired by a true story. The Girl From Plainville is based on writer Jesse Barron's Esquire article about Michelle Carter, a teenager from Massachusetts who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 for encouraging her boyfriend, Conrad 'Coco' Roy III, to kill himself via text messages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy