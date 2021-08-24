Here’s Why Daveed Diggs Won’t Watch the ‘Hamilton’ Movie
This story draws on an interview done with Daveed Diggs for the Down to the Wire issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Daveed Diggs first heard about “Hamilton” long before it became the talk of Broadway. A veteran of experimental theater in the Bay Area of Northern California, he heard from his friend, director Thomas Kail, of a hip-hop musical about America’s founding fathers that another friend, Lin-Manuel Miranda, was putting together.www.thewrap.com
Comments / 0