Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Here’s Why Daveed Diggs Won’t Watch the ‘Hamilton’ Movie

By Steve Pond
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story draws on an interview done with Daveed Diggs for the Down to the Wire issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Daveed Diggs first heard about “Hamilton” long before it became the talk of Broadway. A veteran of experimental theater in the Bay Area of Northern California, he heard from his friend, director Thomas Kail, of a hip-hop musical about America’s founding fathers that another friend, Lin-Manuel Miranda, was putting together.

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Renee Elise Goldsberry
Person
Thomas Kail
Person
Alexander Hamilton
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movies#Awards#Tnt#The Marquis De Lafayette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Hamilton star refuses to watch the Disney+ movie version

Hamilton breakout star Daveed Diggs refuses to watch the Disney+ movie version of the hit play. Portrayer of both Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, for which he won a Tony Award in 2016, Diggs recently caught up with TheWrap to discuss how he's moulded a certain image of these performances in his head over the years.
TV Showsawardswatch.com

Interview: Daveed Diggs on his Emmy nomination for ‘Hamilton’ and juggling multiple projects at the same time [VIDEO]

Could Daveed Diggs be working on any more TV shows at the moment? He earned his first Emmy nomination for the filmed version of the stage musical of Hamilton that already earned him a Tony Award. He also starred in Showtime’s limited series The Good Lord Bird, in TNT’s sci-fi blockbuster Snowpiercer, and he lends his voice to Apple TV+’s Central Park. On top of that, he served as the co-creator of Starz’s recently-wrapped Blindspotting.
Moviesnetflixlife.com

50 best Netflix movies to watch right now

We shared the list of the best Netflix movies to watch right now!. There are so many good Netflix movies coming in August 2021, starting with Vivo at the beginning of the month. We’re also going to see The Kissing Booth 3, Beckett starring John David Washington, Sweet Girl starring Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced, and He’s All That starring Tanner Buchanan and Addison Rae.
Posted by
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Can ‘Hamilton’ Pick Up Any Acting Wins?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE Visit each individual...
TV & VideosNewsday

'This Is Broadway' video welcomes back audiences

As six big musicals get set to return to Broadway between Thursday and Sept. 14, the Broadway League has put together a little showstopper of its own to welcome back audiences. On Monday, the League launched a 2½-minute video called "This Is Broadway" on all the network morning shows, digitally...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Is John David Washington Officially A Movie Star Now? Here’s What He Says

There always seem to be new stars entering the Hollywood scene but, as time goes on, only a handful of them truly manage to stick around and solidify themselves as cinematic staples. An actor who’s been making a serious name for himself over the past several years is John David Washington, whose father is Oscar winner Denzel. The rising star hasn’t relied on his famous name, though, as he’s managed to blaze a clear trail on his own merits. But with so many high-profile films under his belt at this point, is Washington now exclusively a movie star?
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Daveed Diggs Shares Huge Praise For Halle Bailey: "She’s Really, Really Special"

Clipping rapper Daveed Diggs praised his The Little Mermaid costar, Halle Bailey, in a new interview with Sirius XM Stars. Diggs is set to appear in the film as Sebastian. “I’m excited too, I haven’t seen anything,” Diggs told the outlet. “It’s not like Disney be giving me private screenings of nothing… Halle is a star. She’s really, really special.”
Movieshot96.com

Here’s Why Movies Use Slowed-Down Pop Songs in Their Trailers

You’ve seen it a million times: Movie trailers that use slowed-down versions of popular songs. Like “Say My Name” in the trailer for the new “Candyman”, or “Crazy In Love” in “50 Shades of Grey”. Well, did you know that it’s not just an artistic choice? It’s actually a COMMERCIAL...
Movies/Film

Here's Why We Probably Won't See A Dredd Sequel

"Dredd" was released nearly 10 years ago, and a vocal subset of fans have been clamoring for a sequel ever since, frequently lobbing questions at star Karl Urban about his possible involvement. But as much as those fans (and Urban himself) might want to see the gang get back together, a "Dredd" sequel seems extremely unlikely at this point. Here's what we know.
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Sean Penn?

Though Sean Penn has acted in and directed more movies than many actors his age, he may be most famously remembered for his role as the goofy stoner Jeff Spicoli in the '80s teen flick "Fast Times at...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Fans Are Sad Robin Roberts Is Leaving 'GMA' — but She'll Be Back! Here's the Scoop

The hosts of Good Morning America (GMA) are beloved cultural staples, and it's always devastating for fans when they decide to part ways with ABC. Anchor Robin Roberts has previously taken a leave of absence from the show for health-related issues, but it appears that she's once more leaving the production. After posting a sweet goodbye message to Instagram, fans want to know: Why did Robin Roberts leave GMA?
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick on Ed Asner: “It’s Because of Ed That I Even Wanted to Get Into This Business”

Maureen McCormick, the actress best known for playing Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969 through 1974, spoke — through tears — with The Hollywood Reporter to pay tribute to Ed Asner, who died Sunday, and who had been a cherished friend of hers since 1979: “It’s because of Ed that I even wanted to get into this business — seeing him and everyone on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. When I was growing up, I would sit with my family and watch every episode of it. I never dreamed that I would be able to work with him or...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Will Smith is making a fool of himself again in the muscle war – and even wants you to laugh at him for it

The muscle war is a rock-hard plaster. Where thunder god Chris Hemsworth and DC hero Dwayne Johnson train for their roles, the space for newcomers remains as little as The Rocks patience with too light weights. Will Smith still tried his luck against Bicep King Johnson and seemed quite helpless. With his latest attempt the next embarrassment follows – but that’s exactly what Will Smith wants.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Rob Lowe And Melissa Gilbert Broke Up

Melissa Gilbert has been in the public eye ever since landing her career-defining role on the NBC series "Little House on the Prairie" in the early 1970s. The former child star grew up in a showbiz family — her grandfather, Harry Crane, was a comedy writer who helped to create "The Honeymooners," per Us Weekly, and her younger siblings, Jonathan and Sara Gilbert, both started acting as kids, on "Little House on the Prairie" and "Roseanne," respectively.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy