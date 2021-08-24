Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Reveals Nikola Vucevic Recruited Him To Chicago Bulls: "We Had A Conversation During The Season... As Things Transpired, It Just Started Making More And More Sense."

By Lee Tran
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeMar DeRozan joined the Chicago Bulls this season via a sign and trade from the Spurs. He was just one of many moves that they executed, and the Chicago Bulls now have an elite scorer in Zach LaVine, surrounded by quality All-Star caliber players. There's no doubt that DeRozan joining the Bulls was a good move.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Gilbert Arenas
Person
Zach Lavine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spurs#The Chicago Bulls#Usc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls make out like bandits in Markkanen sign-and-trade

The Lauri Markkanen saga — and era — is over. Friday morning, the Bulls, Cavaliers and Trail Blazers agreed to a deal that will send Markkanen to Cleveland on a four-year, $67 million contract; Derrick Jones Jr. and draft capital to Chicago; and Larry Nance Jr. to Portland. That ends...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball Reveals Why He Joined The Chicago Bulls: "I Wanted To Go Somewhere I’m Appreciated And Can Play My Game."

Lonzo Ball has recently joined the Chicago Bulls after a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. Adding Ball gives the Bulls a natural point guard who can be a ballhandler next to Zach LaVine. During his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Lonzo Ball also developed his 3PT shooting to respectable levels, and that along with his defensive versatility and savvy passing makes him a fairly solid point guard. While he didn't have a huge usage rate with the New Orleans Pelicans, it is quite possible that his role will be increased on the Chicago Bulls.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Is The Only Player In NBA History To Average 40 PPG In Multiple Playoff Series

When you go back and look at the numbers Michael Jordan put up throughout his career, it is hard to imagine there was any player who was ever able to do such things. Jordan was a statistical anomaly, doing things that most players could not even dream of. For the first part of his career, Jordan quickly established himself as the best individual player in the league, scoring a great number of points on a regular basis. Michael Jordan holds some of the most unbreakable records the NBA has ever seen, something that will cement him in the history books forever.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Believes The Chicago Bulls Had The Best Offseason In The NBA

The Chicago Bulls have had a busy free agency this season. They made some big moves for marquee names such as Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan, as well as a great defensive guard in Alex Caruso. It seems as though they are committed to making win-now moves to help Zach LaVine, and next year should certainly be exciting for Chicago Bulls, with an opportunity to get back into the playoff hunt.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Bulls news: Kendrick Perkins’ bold Lonzo Ball claim isn’t going to sit well with ex-teammate Zion Williamson

Kendrick Perkins has been known to make more than a few contentious comments over the past few years. However, it seems like he might be on to something here with his bold take on Lonzo Ball’s upcoming season with the Chicago Bulls. Perk’s latest statement probably won’t make Zion Williamson too happy, though. Perkins randomly […] The post Bulls news: Kendrick Perkins’ bold Lonzo Ball claim isn’t going to sit well with ex-teammate Zion Williamson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAbleachernation.com

The Bulls Are “Pursuing Free-Agent Forward Paul Millsap”

Despite an already active and exciting offseason, featuring the additions of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso (plus the three-team Lauri Markkanen trade), it would be pretty easy for the Bulls front office to sit back and let it all play out. But that’s not what they’re doing. They’re still active on the market, and a potential next (final?) move is already floating out there in the ether.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lauri Markkanen reveals harsh reality of life with Bulls after Cavs trade

The past two seasons with the Chicago Bulls haven’t exactly been peachy for Lauri Markkanen. On Friday, the 24-year-old turned a page in his career as he made the move to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blockbuster three-team deal. Markkanen has since spoken out about the challenges he faced during his time in Chicago as well as how much love he has for the city.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

DeMar DeRozan fires up Bulls fans with epic intro message

DeMar DeRozan is officially a Chicago Bull. The new Bulls star took to Twitter Wednesday to announce that he has officially signed his three-year, $85 million deal with the franchise. DeRozan did it in the best way possible:. Bulls fans who have been following the team for a long time...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: Who Played With More Hall Of Fame Players?

Another season is coming up and that means the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James continues. James will be entering his 19th season as a professional in the NBA and will be 37 years of age by the time December 30th comes to date. His longevity is unprecedented and not even Michael Jordan could argue that. But one thing is for sure: Michael never played with the amount of Hall of Fame teammates that LeBron had.
NBABleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Biggest L of the Offseason

There is no set criteria for an NBA offseason loss. It's more of a you-know-it-when-you-see-it situation. Contracts might be overinflated in time span, salary or both. Teams might have failed to address an obvious area of need. Or it could be as simple as the tangible loss of an on-court contributor.
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Embraces ‘Tough Route' in Chicago

DeMar DeRozan embraces ‘tough route’ with Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan never wanted the easy route. That sentiment applied in high school. It applied when he was first drafted to the NBA. And it applied to his first true free agency as a professional, when he signed with the Chicago Bulls.
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: DeMar DeRozan to bring elite iso presence

DeMar DeRozan (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) The mixed takes surrounding what the Chicago Bulls are getting out of the former San Antonio Spurs star shooting guard/forward DeMar DeRozan raged on this week. DeRozan is clearly a signing that will help the Bulls end the postseason drought, and definitely be one of the most fun offensive teams to watch in the Eastern Conference heading into next season.
NBAchatsports.com

Bulls Rumors: Knicks blew Chicago’s offer to D-Rose ‘away’

Derrick Rose Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports. An early option to fill a need at the point guard position that was mentioned among various Bulls rumors at the outset of the offseason was the potential to sign back the former MVP and veteran Derrick Rose. Spending his last three seasons between the Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and New York Knicks, D-Rose really re-established his career in a newfound role.

Comments / 0

Community Policy