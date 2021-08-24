Watch as NYPD cop attempts viral #MilkCrateChallenge

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Social Media is a breading ground for challenges that may has started off as good old fashion fun but dangerous enough to where someone can get possibly hurt. Unfortunately we are a society that laughs at someone else’s pain when viewing some of these ridicules challenges that can land people in the hospital and the newest one the ‘Crate Challenge’ is sending people to the hospital with bruises, concussions and broken bones. However 3 people were killed recently during a filming of a ‘crate challenge‘ but their deaths were not funny at all nor were they killed by falling off the pyramid of milk crates that they were trying to walk up then come down, they were killed when someone decided to open fire on some people that were just trying to have some fun then post it to TikTok.