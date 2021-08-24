Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Watch as NYPD cop attempts viral #MilkCrateChallenge

By Tina Moore
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis NYPD cop stepped up to the crate. Video being shared on social media shows a police officer attempting to complete the viral “Milk Crate Challenge” in the Big Apple on Monday. The cop was filmed making it to the top of a rickety mound of crates stacked in a...

nypost.com

Comments / 22

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Sports Medicine#Nypd#The Big Apple#Tiktok#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

VIDEO: Delia Johnson Shot Execution-Style In Brooklyn

Video footage detailed the murder of a woman shot execution-style as she chatted with a group of people in Brooklyn. According to the New York Post, 42-year-old Delia Johnson was gunned down in Prospect Heights by an unidentified woman on Tuesday. The appalling footage showed the shooter casually exit a white SUV that was double-parked, cross a street, approach Johnson from behind, pull out a small pistol and fire the weapon.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Shocking Video: Woman Gunned Down In Cold Blood On Brooklyn Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Shocking video shows the killing of woman on a Brooklyn street. The shooting happened outside an apartment building on Wednesday night. Police say the woman just walked up and opened fire, but no one knows why. No arrests have been made. On Friday, CBS2’s Dave Carlin talked with the victim’s mother. “They’re killing me. Y’all killed my baby!” Delia Berry said. (credit: NYPD) Berry has not seen the shocking video of a blonde suspect who exits a double-parked white sedan and appears both casual and determined as she walks up to her unsuspecting victim, Delia Johnson, and raises her gun before executing...
Queens, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Cold-Blooded Murder of Ice T’s Filmmaker Friend

The NYPD has released security video of the cold-blooded murder of filmmaker Joseph “Taheim” Bryan, a friend of rapper and actor Ice-T, in hopes of identifying the killer and an accomplice. The footage shows the shooter talking on the phone while pacing in a Queens garage on Thursday night, then walking over to Bryan’s Mercedes SUV and opening fire on the 50-year-old before jumping in a getaway vehicle. Bryan was the writer and producer of Equal Standard, an independent release starring Ice-T, who mourned him on social media. “I’m not in a good place behind this,” the Law & Order: SVU star tweeted on Friday. “Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves... Dirty MFs followed him home and Murdered him.”
New York City, NYNewsweek

Family of Woman Brazenly Gunned Down on NYC Street Calls Alleged Killer 'Heartless'

New York City police are pursuing a woman for the alleged and shocking killing of a Brooklyn woman on a street Wednesday night. As captured in surveillance footage recently released by authorities, the suspect—seen wearing black leggings, a black top, a silver belt, and carrying a white purse—exits a white sedan and casually shoots the victim, Delia Johnson, 42, who was chatting with a group of people outside a building in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
93.1 WZAK

3 Killed While Filming a ‘Crate Challenge’ Video

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Social Media is a breading ground for challenges that may has started off as good old fashion fun but dangerous enough to where someone can get possibly hurt. Unfortunately we are a society that laughs at someone else’s pain when viewing some of these ridicules challenges that can land people in the hospital and the newest one the ‘Crate Challenge’ is sending people to the hospital with bruises, concussions and broken bones. However 3 people were killed recently during a filming of a ‘crate challenge‘ but their deaths were not funny at all nor were they killed by falling off the pyramid of milk crates that they were trying to walk up then come down, they were killed when someone decided to open fire on some people that were just trying to have some fun then post it to TikTok.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Violent NYC ‘Chico Gang’ taken down by cops, DA

More than a dozen members of a violent East Harlem street gang were indicted Wednesday in a massive takedown in a joint investigation by police and prosecutors. The “Chico Gang,” which authorities said had terrorized two public housing projects since 2018, was hit with wide-ranging conspiracy indictments charging 13 members with shooting a dozen people — including four innocent bystanders, among them a 12-year-old boy.
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Disturbing video shows attacker repeatedly stab man in face in Brooklyn

An attacker repeatedly stabbed a 25-year-old man in the face on a Brooklyn sidewalk over the weekend, disturbing new video shows. The victim, who was carrying a pizza box, was on Hegeman Avenue near Bristol Street in Brownsville around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, when a person approached and appeared to briefly speak to him, the video released late Monday shows.
Queens, NYfox5ny.com

Video shows gunman who shot, killed filmmaker friend of Ice-T, Nas

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for two suspects involved in the Queens shooting death of a filmmaker who was friends with rappers ICE-T and Nas. Police say that at 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, Joseph "Taheim" Bryan, 50, was sitting inside of a car in front of a luxury apartment building at 28-10 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City.
PetsPosted by
The Independent

‘He was a man having a power trip’: Dog walker arrested for walking pets off leash hits out at overzealous cops

A New York City woman who was arrested for walking her dogs off-leash says the police officers who confronted her were on “a power trip”.Dora Marchand, 29, was handcuffed and taken into custody by Parks Enforcement Patrol Officers for walking her mini Australian shepherds Comet and Sophie in Riverside Park, on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, in an area where pets must be leashed by law.Ms Marchand, who moved to New York from San Francisco on 28 July, said she apologised to the officers and offered to take the dogs straight home.She told the New York Post a...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily News

Dad grabs dying 24-year-old son’s gun after shootout with off-duty NYPD and opens fire

As a man lay dying on a Bronx street from a shootout with police, his father snatched the gun from his fallen son — and used it to continue the gun battle with cops, authorities said. Two off-duty cops spotted the son, Mike Rosado, 24, shooting at a man on Valentine Ave. near 180th St. in Tremont just after 4 a.m. Sunday, police said. The father and son had been in an argument with a group of ...

Comments / 22

Community Policy