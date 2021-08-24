Cancel
Cochise County, AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 105 to 111 degrees. * WHERE...Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Las Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING High temperatures will drop several degrees Tuesday as higher moisture levels and the threat of thunderstorms moves into southern Nevada and far southeastern California.
Jackson County, FLweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 10:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jackson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 948 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Graceville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Jackson County, including the following locations Jacobs, Campbellton, Jacob City, Browntown, Ellaville and Sills. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 14:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 108 and warm overnight temperatures in the 70s in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses for anyone, especially for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ascension by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ascension The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flood Warning for Northeastern Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 945 PM CDT Tuesday. * At 946 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 5 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hammond, Ponchatoula, Walker, Livingston, French Settlement, Albany, Port Vincent, Springfield, Natalbany, Whitehall, Robert, Killian and Tickfaw.
Custer County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTY At 526 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northeastern Wind Cave National Park, or 13 miles northeast of Hot Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR SOUTHERN CUSTER STATE PARK. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Custer County, south of Fairburn. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Perkins County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 18:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PERKINS COUNTY At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near White Butte, or 9 miles west of Lemmon, moving south at 15 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR WHITE BUTTE AND SHADEHILL RESERVOIR. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Shadehill Reservoir and Shadehill. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Fall River County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fall River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fall River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CUSTER...NORTHWESTERN OGLALA LAKOTA AND NORTHEASTERN FALL RIVER COUNTIES At 617 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Buffalo Gap, or 20 miles east of Hot Springs, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Red Shirt Table Overlook. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 17:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTY At 526 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northeastern Wind Cave National Park, or 13 miles northeast of Hot Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR SOUTHERN CUSTER STATE PARK. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Custer County, south of Fairburn. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Custer County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 18:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CUSTER...NORTHWESTERN OGLALA LAKOTA AND NORTHEASTERN FALL RIVER COUNTIES At 617 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Buffalo Gap, or 20 miles east of Hot Springs, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Red Shirt Table Overlook. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hettinger County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 15:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Hettinger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HETTINGER AND NORTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTIES At 457 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southwest of Mott, moving south at 15 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR SOUTHEASTERN HETTINGER AND NORTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTIES. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Rural portions of southeastern Hettinger and northeastern Adams Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hettinger County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 15:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Hettinger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HETTINGER AND NORTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTIES At 515 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of Haynes, or 13 miles northeast of Hettinger, moving southeast at 15 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEASTERN HETTINGER AND NORTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTIES. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Hettinger and northeastern Adams Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Meade County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEADE AND NORTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 903 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Plainview, or 38 miles northwest of Philip, moving south at 15 mph. Quarter sized hail was recently reported 7 miles south-southwest of Plainview. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Creighton. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 03:41:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sumter THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN PERRY, MARENGO, SOUTHERN GREENE, SOUTHWESTERN HALE AND SUMTER COUNTIES Heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose an immediate threat. However, additional light to moderate rainfall is possible over the next several hours. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Halifax County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Halifax; Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pittsylvania and southwestern Halifax Counties and the southeastern City of Danville through 815 PM EDT At 744 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ringgold, or 7 miles southeast of Blairs, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Danville Milton Elmo and Ringgold. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Grant County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Morton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 15:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Grant; Morton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT/500 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN MORTON AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 538 PM CDT/438 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Flasher, or 25 miles southwest of Mandan, moving south at 10 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR THE FLASHER AREA. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Flasher. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 18:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oglala Lakota A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CUSTER...NORTHWESTERN OGLALA LAKOTA AND NORTHEASTERN FALL RIVER COUNTIES At 617 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Buffalo Gap, or 20 miles east of Hot Springs, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Red Shirt Table Overlook. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Adams A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HETTINGER AND NORTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTIES At 457 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southwest of Mott, moving south at 15 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR SOUTHEASTERN HETTINGER AND NORTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTIES. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Rural portions of southeastern Hettinger and northeastern Adams Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone...but decreasing during the afternoon. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding near 2 feet of inundation expected above normally dry ground. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM CDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 AM CDT Wednesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, roads and boat ramps with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Spencer County, INweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Spencer, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 20:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Spencer; Warrick THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SPENCER AND SOUTHWESTERN WARRICK COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

