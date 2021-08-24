Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lafayette by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lafayette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE COUNTY At 425 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Argyle, or 9 miles east of Darlington, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Darlington, Shullsburg, Argyle, Wiota, South Wayne, Lamont, Gratiot and Woodford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Wayne, WI
County
Lafayette County, WI
City
Argyle, WI
City
Darlington, WI
City
Gratiot, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
City
Woodford, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Wind Gust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy