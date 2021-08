U.S. Naval War College scholar Tom Nichols discusses his new book “Our Own Worst Enemy: The Assault from within on Modern Democracy.”. HEFFNER: I’m Alexander Heffner, your host on The Open Mind. I’m delighted to welcome back to our broadcast, Tom Nichols, professor of national security at the U.S. Naval War College and author of the just released book “Our Own Worst Enemy: The Assault from Within on Modern Democracy.” Tom, did you anticipate at any point since Donald Trump was elected in 2016, that an entire branch of the U.S. political infrastructure would become committed to authoritarianism or committed to suppressing the vote?